Vacuum Pumps Market to Generate $9.3 Billion by 2031

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vacuum pumps market garnered $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on lubrication, the dry vacuum pumps segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on pressure, the medium vacuum pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the low vacuum pumps segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the chemical and petrochemical segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global vacuum pumps market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global vacuum pumps market analyzed in the research include Atlas CoVacuum pumpo AB, Becker Pumps Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GlobalVac & Air, Graham Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, and ULVAC Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the vacuum pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

