Lantheus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Day in New York on February 28

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 4 at 2:30 pm ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami on March 11 at 1:40 pm ET



A live webcast will be available for the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference and Leerink Global Healthcare Conference presentations on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentations.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

