MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Armed Carjacking Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile male for armed carjacking in Southeast.

Armed Carjacking: On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at approximately 10:06 p.m., the victim parked their vehicle in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. The suspects exited a vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle followed by the suspect vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24073706

Armed Robbery/ Armed Carjacking: On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 12:47 a.m., the suspects approached the victim after they parked their vehicle in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's property and car keys. The suspects took the victim's property and attempted to enter the vehicle but failed. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 25001055

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, 16-year-old Frederick Etheridge, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Armed Robbery (Gun) and two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

