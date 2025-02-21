Hematology Analyzers Market to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.42% CAGR | SNS Insider
Technological Advancements and Rising Blood Disorders Drive Market GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, Hematology Analyzers Market, valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2024 to 2032.
Market Analysis
The hematology analyzers market is driven by the rising prevalence of blood disorders and the increasing aging population. A World Health Organization (WHO) report suggests that more than 1.62 billion individuals are suffering from anemia worldwide, whereas leukemia constitutes 2.5% of the total cancer cases diagnosed each year. There are junctions of hematology analyzers that help to diagnose and monitor these conditions so that the doctor can provide timely and effective treatment. In addition, the inclination towards automated diagnostic systems to minimize human error and enhance efficiency is also driving the growth of the market. The hematology analyzers market is also being propelled by technological advances, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide greater accuracy and faster results. Investment in advanced diagnostic infrastructure is growing, particularly in emerging economies, as governments and healthcare organizations seek to increase healthcare access and improve patient outcomes. For example, the government of India’s Ayushman Bharat initiative is working to improve diagnostics in rural areas, which is going to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
The Reagents segment obtained the largest revenue market share of 48.23% in 2023. Moreover, reagents are paramount aspects of the hematology analyzers, while they are used for the preparation of the sample; they can be employed for staining and analyzing samples. Reagents are extensively used in diagnostic tests, and the global volume of blood tests is expected to increase, leading to the need for new reagents. Moreover, new reagent formulations, including environmentally friendly and cheaper reagents, are also contributing to the segment growth. The other product types include instruments and consumables. Increasingly well-liked entries include instruments, like fully-automated and semi-automated hematology analyzers, which can process significant sample volumes with limited human involvement. Test kits, calibration materials, and other consumables are in consistent demand, owing to their integral contribution to test accuracy and reliability.
By Price Range
The Mid-range Hematology Analyzers accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a share of 46.25% of total revenue Mid-range analyzers are specifically a popular choice among small-to-medium sized diagnostic laboratories as they are inexpensive, easy to use, and provide accurate results. These analyzers offer a good balance between cost and functionality, making these ideal for facilities with limited budgets. This segment is growing rapidly as high-end systems incorporate advanced features including high-throughput analysis, multi-parameter testing, and integration with laboratory information systems (LIS). Most high-end analyzers are used in major hospitals and reference laboratories. The other end of the spectrum is represented by the low-cost segment, which serves resource-limited settings, including developing nations, for whom price is the main concern.
By End-Use
The Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the hematology analyzers market in 2023. This dominance is driven by due to large number of blood tests performed in indoor as well as outdoor settings. The availability of sophisticated diagnostic infrastructure, skilled workforce, and government funding for hospital-based diagnostic services are expected to drive segment growth.
Other end-users include Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other. The growing demand for routine and specialized blood tests for several chronic diseases is driving the need for hematology analyzers in clinical laboratories. These devices are used by research institutions for investigating blood disorders and introducing innovative therapies. Hematology analyzers play a crucial role in blood banking for purposes such as blood typing, cross-matching, and ensuring transfusion safety.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest share of the hematology analyzers market in 2023, contributing to 37.46% of the global revenue. This region's leading position is due to the high prevalence of blood disorders, a good infrastructure for healthcare and large-scale investments in diagnostic methods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2023, over 5.7 million adults in the U.S. were found to have anemia. The presence of crucial market players like Abbott Laboratories and Siemens Healthineers only adds to the region’s market growth.
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period, owing to brisk advancements in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with increasing investments in healthcare. Initiative by Governments of Countries such as China, India, and Japan to Strengthen Diagnostic Capabilities Along With the Reducing Burden of Blood Disorders Drives the Growth of Informatics in the Integration and Management of Blood Specimens. The Indian government’s National Health Mission (NHM) also aims to ensure a wider reach for diagnostic services at rural areas, which generates a huge opportunity for the market players.
Key Players in Hematology Analyzers Market
• Abbott Laboratories (Architect Hematology Analyzer, Cell-Dyn Ruby)
• Sysmex Corporation (XS-500i Hematology Analyzer, XN-9000 Series)
• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA 2120i Hematology System, Atellica COAG 360)
• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (DxH 800 Hematology Analyzer, UniCel DxC 600i Chemistry Analyzer)
• Horiba Medical (Pentra 60C, Pentra 80X)
• Mindray (BC-5300 Hematology Analyzer, BC-6800 Hematology Analyzer)
• Vermed, Inc. (Hematology Analyzer 9800, HumaCount 500)
• Diatron (A3 Hematology Analyzer, NEO Hematology Analyzer)
• Dendreon Corporation (PROVENGE, Provenge Immunotherapy)
• Roche Diagnostics (Cobas 6000, Cobas 8000)
• Schiller AG (Cardiovit AT-102 G2, Hematology Analyser 601)
• Tosoh Corporation (Hematology Analyzer G-900, G-600)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (Eidias Hematology Analyzer, BioPlex 2200)
• Boule Diagnostics (Pentra 120, Penta 400)
• Alifax (ALIFAX Hematology Analyzer, ALIFAX iM8)
• STAGO (STA-R Evolution, STA Compact Max)
• Labcorp (Cobas 8000, Cobra Analysis)
• Becton Dickinson (BD FACSCalibur, BD Hematology Analyzer)
• Wako Pure Chemical Industries (Wako Hematology Analyzer, Wako Instruments)
• Cell-Dynamics (CELLAnalyzer 200, Hematology Analyzer H-4000)
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Sysmex Corporation introduced a next-generation hematology analyzer that incorporates AI-powered diagnostic functionalities to help quickly and accurately analyze blood cells.
• In January 2024, Beckman Coulter received FDA approval for its new high-throughput hematology analyzer, designed to streamline laboratory workflows and improve operational efficiency.
