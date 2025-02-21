MAX Power Adds New Board Member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Brent Dunlop of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors, adding new strengths to the board given his extensive geological, engineering, and wealth management background.

Mr. Neil McMillan, former Chairman of Cameco and recently-appointed Director of MAX Power, commented: “I’ve known Brent for over 40 years, including working with him for 15 years. He is a skilled and competent individual in both resource engineering and investment management. He is an experienced and highly principled individual in everything he does and will make a solid addition to the MAX Board of Directors. We’re very fortunate to have him on the board.”

Brent Dunlop Highlights

Quickly rose through the ranks of INCO to become Senior Geologist in his early 20’s, working for 11 years at mines in Thompson, Manitoba, and Sudbury including Copper Cliff North and Levack;

Six years in engineering, research and development as a P.Eng with Potash Corporation in Saskatchewan;

28 years in wealth management with RBC Dominion Securities in Saskatoon where he built an impressive client list and $700 million in assets under management.



Mr. Dunlop commented:“I’m delighted to join the MAX Power board and work with an exceptional team at this pivotal moment in Company history as we approach important catalysts on the Natural Hydrogen front. I’m a huge believer in Saskatchewan and how it’s so well positioned to be a global leader in Natural Hydrogen exploration and development. Saskatchewan people know how to get 'er done! I’ve got skin in the game and this is a game I believe we’re going to win in a very big way.”

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, added: “Brent is a get-things-done entrepreneur who will help the Company in many areas, especially with our focus on Saskatchewan which he’s extremely passionate about and where he’s so well connected, like Neil. The two of them worked together previously for many years and they bring a special chemistry to MAX Power.”

Mr. Dunlop currently holds 1,734,000 common shares of MAX Power, acquired in the open market and in financings, in addition to 557,000 warrants and 100,000 stock options in the Company.

To make room for Mr. Dunlop on the MAX Power board, Mr. Bill deJong has resigned as a Director, effective immediately. MAX Power extends its appreciation to Mr. deJong for his excellent service to the board since the company first went public on the CSE in 2022. He remains as counsel to the Company.

MAX Power Updated Corporate Presentations & Videos

MAX Power directs investors to its website (www.MaxPowerMining.com) for new corporate videos as well as updated corporate presentations.

Links for the above are as follows:

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Feb21_2025.pdf

MAX Power Critical Minerals Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Feb21_2025.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/Maxpower_Corporate_Feb21.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/1050826855/79a9b5c0cc

Neil McMillan Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoXfr5uki5A

About MAX Power



MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

