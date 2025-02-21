LGI Homes Opens Two New Communities in the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the recent opening of two exceptional new communities in the northeast Atlanta area: Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail in Jefferson and Oakwood Terrace in Oakwood. These beautiful neighborhoods offer newly constructed homes starting in the low-$300s in prime locations that combine comfort and convenience.

Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail – Jefferson, GA

Nestled in the serene town of Jefferson, Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail provides homebuyers with a peaceful atmosphere while offering easy access to local parks, dining, shopping and the town of Athens. This tranquil community is perfect for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle. Amenities such as a private lake, playground and a pavilion enhance the quality of life for residents, making it an ideal location for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

"At LGI Homes, we're proud to serve the vibrant community of Jefferson, GA. Our mission is to guide our clients through every step of the process, making their dream of homeownership a reality, while strengthening the connections that make this city such a great place to live and grow," stated Mark Murti, Vice President of Sales for Georgia and Alabama.

Oakwood Terrace – Oakwood, GA

Located in the thriving city of Oakwood, Oakwood Terrace features brand-new, move-in ready townhomes that combine modern design with an open-concept layout, all with an easy commute to Atlanta. These stylish townhomes are designed for homeowners looking for the perfect blend of convenience and community. Located near I-985 and close to Lake Lanier, Oakwood Terrace offers quick access to local shopping, dining and recreational opportunities, making it an ideal choice for families.

"In Oakwood, GA, we strive to match families and individuals with homes that fit their needs and aspirations. Our commitment is to ensure a seamless experience while contributing to the growth and vibrancy of this exceptional community," stated Murti.

At both communities, LGI Homes ensures that each home is constructed with high-quality materials and includes the CompleteHome™ package at no extra cost. This comprehensive package includes energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, upgraded wood cabinetry with crown molding, stylish plank flooring and much more.

Move-in ready homes are now available at both communities. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested buyers are encouraged to contact the information centers at (866) 963-9334 ext. 166 for Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail and (855) 614-0378 ext. 166 for Oakwood Terrace.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1d0c21e-dc68-4d9f-bb44-08e70284d270

The Burton Plan by LGI Homes at Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail The Burton Plan by LGI Homes at Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

