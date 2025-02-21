Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market to Hit USD 66.36 Billion by 2023 | SNS Insider

Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Size & Growth Analysis

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market size was valued at USD 38.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 66.36 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.33 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Regional adoption patterns significantly influence this growth, with varying consumer preferences for battery capacity and charging speed across different markets. As energy efficiency and sustainability become top priorities, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly and high-performance charging solutions. Fast and reliable charging technologies are gaining traction, particularly in regions where smartphone penetration is high, driving innovation in power banks, wireless chargers, and high-speed adapters. However, price sensitivity remains a crucial factor, influencing consumer purchasing decisions and pushing manufacturers to balance cost, performance, and sustainability.Get Free Sample Report of Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5671 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Anker Innovations Ltd. (China)- Apple Inc. (United States)- Aukey (China)- BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. (China)- Belkin International Inc. (United States)- Google LLC (United States)- Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (China)- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)- Xiaomi Corporation (China)- Ventev (United States)- Griffin Technology (United States).Key Market Segmentation:By Component, Power Banks Dominate, While Chargers Drive Future Growth in the Mobile Phone Power Accessories MarketIn 2023, the Power Bank segment dominated the Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market, accounting for approximately 60% of total revenue. with the Power Bank segment accounting for 60% of the market share. The increasing consumer mobility creates the need for portable power solutions which is why power banks have become one of the essential accessories for smartphones, tablets and other electronics. The trend has become even more emphasized with remote work, travel, and outdoor adventures, with users needing reliable and large-capacity energy storage.The Chargers segment is experiencing the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing adoption of fast-charging technologies including 33W, 65W, and even 100W chargers. As more and more devices have fast charge support, the need for high-performance chargers only keeps growing. Moreover, developments in wireless charging and universal compatibility across different devices have propelled the growth as consumers seek convenience and efficiency in their charging solutions. These trends indicate a dynamic evolution in the power accessories market, balancing portability, speed, and versatility.By Sales Channel, Offline Dominates, but Online Sales Surge in the Mobile Phone Power Accessories MarketIn 2023, the Offline segment led the Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market, accounting for approximately 65% of total revenue. This is mainly due to the high availability of accessories available offline at physically owned retail outlets such as electronics stores, supermarkets and specific stores like those of mobile phones. Shopping in-store allows consumers to see products, ask for expert recommendations, and make instant purchases. Furthermore, retailers entice buyers with promotional discounts, bundled offerings, and personalized services, making offline shopping all-the-more attractive.The Online segment is the fastest-growing channel, projected to expand significantly from 2024 to 2032. The increasing shift towards e-commerce is driven by greater convenience, competitive pricing, and access to a broader selection of products. Consumers can easily compare features, read reviews, and purchase from global brands without visiting physical stores. The rise of mobile shopping apps, improved payment security, and faster delivery options have further accelerated online sales. As digital shopping becomes more ingrained in consumer behavior, the online segment is poised for sustained growth, reshaping the mobile phone power accessories market.Asia-Pacific Leads, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market for Mobile Phone Power AccessoriesIn 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market, holding a substantial 50% revenue share. This dominance is driven by the high demand for mobile devices and accessories in key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China remains the global hub for both production and consumption, fueling rapid market expansion. The increasing penetration of smartphones, coupled with urbanization in developing nations like India and Southeast Asia, has further accelerated demand. With several leading accessory manufacturers based in the region, Asia-Pacific continues to be a hub for innovation and competitive pricing. The rising adoption of 5G and the growing reliance on mobile devices are expected to sustain its leadership through 2032.North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, due to the growing usage of smartphones, tablets, and portable devices that need charging. The tech-savvy consumer base in the region is very receptive to advancements like fast-charging power banks and wireless charging systems. Aided by leading brands like Anker and Belkin and robust retail and e-commerce channels, North America is set for high growth.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 8. Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Segmentation, by Sales ChannelChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. Conclusion

