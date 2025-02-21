ELISA Analyzers Market to Reach USD 877.75 Million by 2032, Growing at 4.50% CAGR | SNS Insider
Market Growth Driven by Early Disease Diagnosis, Automation, and AI IntegrationAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global ELISA Analyzers market was valued at USD 592.69 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 877.75 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.
Market Analysis
Increasing focus on early disease diagnosis and preventive care is the key driver for the elastomeric LED air analyzers market. The ELISA analyzers support vaccine development and infectious disease testing. To help facilitate this, governments and healthcare organizations globally are investing a significant amount into diagnostic infrastructure, with increased demand for automated and high-throughput ELISA systems. Another key trend is the implementation of sophisticated technologies like AI and ML into ELISA analyzers. Image recognition technology aids in the accurate and efficient analysis of diagnostic procedures, allowing for quicker and more reliable results. Moreover, the growing use of ELISA analyzers in personalized medicine and drug discovery is further providing new opportunities for the players operating in the global ELISA analyzers market.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5668
Key Players in ELISA Analyzers Market
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Multiskan GO, Varioskan LUX)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (iMark Microplate Absorbance Reader, Bio-Plex 200 System)
• Beckman Coulter (ADx 400, Immunoassay Analyzer)
• Merck Millipore (Immunoassay Analyzer, MILLIPLEX MAP)
• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XPT, Immulite 2000 XPi)
• Roche Diagnostics (Elecsys 2010, Cobas e411)
• Agilent Technologies (BioTek Synergy H1, BioTek Cytation 5)
• Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT i2000SR, Alinity i)
• PerkinElmer (Victor Nivo Multimode Plate Reader, EnVision Multilabel Reader)
• DiaSorin (LIAISON XL, LIAISON XS)
• Becton Dickinson (BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometer, BD FACSCanto)
• BioTek Instruments (Synergy H1 Hybrid Multi-Mode Microplate Reader, ELx808 Absorbance Microplate Reader)
• Stratec Biomedical AG (Stratec P160, Stratec P200)
• Wako Pure Chemical Industries (Wako ELISA Plate Reader, Wako Biochemical Analyzer)
• Labcorp (Labcorp Beacon, LabCorp EIA Analyzer)
• Tecan Group Ltd. (Infinite F50, Infinite M200 PRO)
• Analytik Jena (Jenway 6300 Spectrophotometer, BioPhotometer D30)
• BioMérieux (VIDAS System, Mini VIDAS)
• Horiba Medical (Pentra 60C, Pentra 80X)
• Molecular Devices (SpectraMax i3x, SpectraMax Plus 384)
Segmentation Analysis
By Mode
In 2023, the Automated ELISA Analyzers segment dominated the market and accounted for 60.23% of the total market share. To analyze a sample and perform a pathway-based ELISA, an adequate system must contain an automated ELISA analyzer to handle the high volume of samples, minimize the chance of human error, and deliver consistent results. They find applications in diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the need for faster turnaround times and the rising trend of laboratory automation is further supporting demand for the automated ELISA analyzers market.
By Application
The Vaccine Development segment accounted for the highest market share of 46.31% in 2023. ELISA analyzers are also valuable in the development phase of vaccines for the detection of antibodies, Hormones, and antigens. Additionally, the ongoing research and development activities regarding diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, and HIV, have greatly contributed to the segment's growth. Moreover, the growing emphasis on immunization initiatives, coupled with a rising burden of infectious diseases, is predicted to propel demand for ELISA analyzers in vaccine development.
By End User
The diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 45.21% of the market share. Diagnostic laboratories are the largest end-users of ELISA analyzers because these laboratories need to perform different diagnostic tests and ELISA analyzers are indispensable for infectious diseases testing, cancer diagnostics, and autoimmune disease testing. The number of diagnostic laboratories is increasing worldwide and the demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools is also growing, which contributes to the high adoption of ELISA analyzers in this segment.
Need any customization research on ELISA Analyzers Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5668
Regional Outlook
In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share in the ELISA Analyzers market, contributing a significant 42.23% to the overall revenue share worldwide. The region's dominant position can be linked to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high accessibility and spending on healthcare, and the presence of major market participants. With the growing prevalence of chronic disorders, the increasing demand for early diagnosis, and supportive government initiatives for research and development activities, the U.S. is a major contributor to the market expansion. Moreover, the increasing installation of automated ELISA analyzers in research institutions and diagnostic laboratories is also driving the market in North America. The second biggest market for ELISA analyzers is Europe, where Germany, the UK, and France play critical roles. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine; growing healthcare expenditure; and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the region.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with fastest growth CAGR owing to the surge in healthcare spending, growing willingness for early disease detection, and prevalence of infective and chronic diseases in the region. Market growth in the region is driven by countries like China, India, and Japan. Due to initiatives like "Make in India" and "Digital India," the government is anticipated to provide the ELISA analyzer manufacturers with significant growth opportunities. Moreover, the growing number of diagnostic laboratories and research centers in the region is projected to boost the market for ELISA analyzers in the region.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new automated ELISA analyzer with enhanced sensitivity and throughput capabilities, catering to the growing demand for high-performance diagnostic tools in research and clinical laboratories.
• In 2023, Siemens Healthineers introduced a next-generation ELISA analyzer integrated with AI-powered data analysis tools, enabling faster and more accurate diagnostic results.
Buy Full Research Report on ELISA Analyzers Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5668
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.