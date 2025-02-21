Automotive PCB Market to Reach USD 17.08 Billion by 2032 Driven by ADAS and EV Demand | SNS INSIDER

Automotive PCB Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Automotive PCB Market is growing with demand for advanced electronics in EVs, ADAS, and infotainment systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Automotive PCB market was valued at USD 10.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 17.08 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.58% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The global automotive PCB market is driven by trends such as increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and infotainment systems which rely on complex electronic components. The increasing demand for vehicle safety, connectivity, and automation is driving the demand for high-performance PCBs. Furthermore, the increase in including electric and hybrid vehicles will create a need for powertrain and battery management systems which will allow the market to flourish. This is also aided by technological innovations in PCB materials and manufacturing processes.Get Free Sample Report of Automotive PCB Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5662 SWOT Analysis of Key Players

By Type: Double-sided PCBs dominated the automotive PCB market in 2023, primarily due to their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and benefit for numerous automotive applications such as lighting, power supply modules, and basic control systems. They were the go-to for standard vehicles due to their less complex architecture and ease of production, providing vital, low-cost electronic features.Multi-layer PCBs are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024–2032, attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and connectivity features. Many of these systems demand high-density interconnects and improved performance, both of which can easily be made up in a multi-layer PCB as a compact footprint and added functionality.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5662 By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars accounted for the highest share of the automotive PCB market in 2023 due to the increasing penetration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and connectivity features in the automobile segment. Rising consumer demand for safety, comfort, and smart technologies increased the use of sophisticated electronic components, leading to higher PCB applications.Commercial vehicles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the automotive PCB market. As electric and autonomous commercial fleets continue to flourish, demand for a new generation of advanced electronic systems to manage powertrain, telematics, and safety is driving this growth. Also, increased focus on logistics efficiency, demand for fleet management solutions, and regulatory requirements regarding vehicle safety and emissions further stimulate the adoption of better-performing PCBs in commercial vehicles.By Level of Autonomy: Conventional vehicles held the largest automotive PCB market share in 2023, owing to their high adoption rate and the abundance of the conventional vehicle ecosystem. Such vehicles still depend on electronic control units (ECUs) that control critical functions including engine management, braking systems, and infotainment. The fact that conventional vehicles were cheaper to buy than either electric or autonomous vehicles also aided in their continued market dominance.Autonomous vehicles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the automotive PCB market. This growth is propelled by growing investment in autonomous technology, increasing consumer demand for higher safety and comfort, and the advent of smart transport systems. A multi-layer PCB design in the automotive industry car designs have autonomous vehicles that need high-performance computing, advanced sensors, and AI integration, and all are complicated and must-have electronic architectures.By Application: In 2023, Infotainment components held the largest automotive PCB market share due to increasing demand for premium in-car entertainment, communication, and navigation systems. As consumers demand more touchscreen, voice recognition, and smartphone-mediated digital experiences, sophisticated electronic architectures are being required.ADAS and basic safety components are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This is driven by rising regulations towards vehicle safety, expanding consumer knowledge about safety technologies, and rising development of autonomous systems. Specifically, ADAS features rely on high-performance sensors and computing power for functions like collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, and use complex multi-layer PCBs.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5662 Asia Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in Automotive PCB MarketIn 2023, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the automotive PCB market, and it will also register the fastest growth during 2024–2032. Due to the strong automotive manufacturing hub, especially for countries like China, Japan, and South Korea which are global leaders in vehicle manufacturing and tech innovation. Rising consumer needs for electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are driving the required electronic components, creating a flow-on effect for the PCB market. Furthermore, the growth in demand for vehicles in the region is driven by factors such as favorable government policies to encourage electric mobility, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income. Additionally, the presence of key PCB manufacturers and a strong supply chain network are contributing to the market growth. Asia Pacific remains the most important region for the automotive PCB market, supported by well-established automotive sectors and cost-effective manufacturing driven by technological advancements.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Automotive PCB Market Segmentation, by Type
Chapter 8. Automotive PCB Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type
Chapter 9. Automotive PCB Market Segmentation, by Level of Autonomy
Chapter 10. Automotive PCB Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 11. Regional Analysis
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 14. Conclusion

