Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 31.56 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market was estimated at USD 15.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The pharmaceutical contract packaging industry is growing consistently, fueled by the growing complexity of drug formulations and the need for innovative, secure packaging solutions. The growth of biologics, personalized medicine, and specialty drugs has driven the demand for sophisticated packaging technologies such as pre-filled syringes and tamper-proof solutions. Key Players in Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market• Catalent, Inc. (Blister Packaging, Bottle Filling Services)• Sharp Packaging Services (Clinical Trial Packaging, Blister Pack Design)• PCI Pharma Services (Secondary Packaging, Serialization Services)• WestRock Company (Folding Cartons, Adherence Packaging Solutions)• Amcor Plc (Child-resistant Blisters, Flexible Pouches)• Gerresheimer AG (Plastic Vials, Syringe Systems)• Aptar Pharma (Nasal Spray Packaging, Metered Dose Inhalers)• Schott AG (Glass Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes)• CCL Industries Inc. (Pressure-sensitive Labels, Shrink Sleeves)• Baxter International Inc. (Sterile IV Solutions Packaging, Parenteral Packaging• Nelipak Healthcare Packaging (Thermoformed Trays, Blister Packs)• Sonoco Products Company (Composite Cans, Blister Cards)• Romaco Group (Strip Packaging Machines, Sachet Filling Systems)• Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Aseptic Fill and Finish, Prefilled Syringe Packaging)• SGD Pharma (Glass Bottles, Injectable Vials)• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Injection Systems, Container Closure Systems)• Mondi Group (Medical Barrier Packaging, Laminated Foils)• Sealed Air Corporation (Vacuum Packaging, Sterile Packaging Films)• Körber Pharma Packaging (Blister Lines, Serialization Software)• Nipro Corporation (Glass Cartridges, Rubber Stoppers)By Type, the primary packaging segment dominated the pharmaceutical contract packaging market with a 74% market share in 2023.Because of its pivotal function in maintaining drug safety, stability, and efficacy. With increasingly complex pharmaceutical formulations, particularly biologics and specialty drugs, a heightened need for sophisticated primary packaging solutions like pre-filled syringes, vials, ampoules, and blister packs was needed. These packaging structures offer direct protection to the medicine, avoiding contamination, degradation, and exposure to environmental conditions. Moreover, the imposition of strict regulatory standards for sterility, accuracy in dosing, and user-friendly administration has driven investments in high-quality primary packaging. Primary packaging providers have widened their reach to support such demands, making primary packaging again the market driver for 2023.The secondary packaging segment is estimated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, catalyzed by changing regulatory conformity, branding, and supply chain innovation. Pharma manufacturers are concentrating more on serialization, track-and-trace technologies, and anti-counterfeiting technologies, which demand advanced secondary packaging solutions such as tamper-evident cartons, RFID-enabled labels, and multipack configurations. Expansion in e-commerce and international distribution of drugs also enhances demand for secondary packaging solutions, ensuring product integrity in transit. Additionally, increasing concern regarding sustainability has prompted innovation in environmentally friendly packaging materials and designs, thus driving the segment further at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.By Material, the plastics and polymers segment dominated the pharmaceutical contract packaging market with a 39% market share in 2023.Because of its versatility, strength, and affordability. Plastics such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are commonly utilized for blister packs, bottles, vials, and flexible pouches, with good barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants. Their lightweight increases logistics efficiency and their versatility enables innovations such as child-resistant and tamper-evident packaging. Also, the rising demand for specialty drugs and biologics has fueled the demand for sophisticated plastic-based packaging materials, including IV bags and pre-filled syringes. Regulatory requirements and technology improvements have also entrenched plastics as the leaders in pharmaceutical contract packaging in 2023.The paper and paperboard segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years, led by sustainability trends, environmental regulations, and growing demand for sustainable packaging. Pharmaceutical companies and contract packaging companies are more and more turning to recyclable and biodegradable materials to decrease their carbon footprint and meet worldwide sustainability objectives. Paper secondary packaging in the form of cartons, labels, and inserts is gaining popularity thanks to its simplicity to customize, cost-effectiveness, and support for the integration of anti-counterfeiting elements such as QR codes and holograms. Paper and paperboard packaging will grow rapidly as consumer demand and regulatory needs for more environmentally friendly solutions increase.Buy Full Research Report on Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5483 North America dominated the pharmaceutical contract packaging market with a 34% market share.Owing to its established pharma industry, high regulatory standards, and advanced packaging technology. The high concentration of top pharmaceutical firms in the region, along with rising demand for biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals, has fueled demand for quality packaging solutions. Further, stringent FDA regulations regarding drug safety, serialization, and anti-counterfeiting have prompted massive investments in advanced packaging. The outsourcing culture among pharma companies to save costs further consolidates the market leadership of North America.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a 10.19% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, cost-effective production, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure. China and India are becoming large centers for pharma contract packaging as labor costs are low there, and export opportunities are growing. Also, rising regulatory compliance, expanding use of sophisticated packaging technologies, and the growing demand for generic and biosimilar medicines drive the region's high growth. Sustainability efforts and intelligent packaging solutions are also driving growth in Asia Pacific.

