Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Set to Reach USD 10.38 Billion by 2032 with 7.22% CAGR Growth | SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Water Quality Monitoring Systems market was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 10.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.22% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The market for water quality monitoring systems is expanding due in part to the growing concern for water pollutants, along with the demand for good drinking water and greater environmental regulations. Technological improvements in sensors, the IoT, and data analytics have driven down the costs of real-time monitoring and improved long-standing systems. Besides, increasing industrialization and urbanization and the effect of climate change on the water sources will also lead to the demand for water quality monitoring solutions to more focus on public health and environmental sustainability. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- General Electric Company (USA)- Danaher Corporation (USA)- Xylem (USA)- Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (USA)- HORIBA Ltd. (Japan)- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)- Siemens (Germany)- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)- Pentair (USA)- Rockwell Automation (USA)- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)- Schneider Electric (France)- IDE Technologies (Israel)- Veolia (France)- Trimble (USA)- Badger Meter (USA) (Switzerland)- Schneider Electric (France)- IDE Technologies (Israel)- Veolia (France)- Trimble (USA)- Badger Meter (USA)Key Market Segmentation:By Type: In 2023, the sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the water quality monitoring systems market, nay sensing devices which are widely used for sensing water contaminants such as pH, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, chemical pollutants, and microbial, among others. Sensors form the backbone of real-time, accurate data collection for municipal, industrial, and environmental water quality management which cannot continue without them. They are preferred for assessing the water quality, due to their cost-effective, consistent, and real-time monitoring.The data acquisition systems (DAS) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024 to 2032. This decile is again fuelled by improvements in IoT technology that enable the integration of multiple sensors and collection of data over distance. DAS facilitates data processing, storage, and analysis which helps in monitoring water quality trends, supports decision-making, and ensures compliance with regulatory standards. By Application: The utility segment accounted for the largest share of the water quality monitoring systems market in 2023, as the growing demand for safe drinking water and wastewater management has increased the adoption of water quality monitoring systems by utility companies. Advanced water quality monitoring solutions are required for municipal and industrial water treatment plants as a deal of good treatment for drinking water can be obtained by continuously monitoring for contaminants and ensuring optimal water resources management. IoT-based automatic monitoring systems are being developed to facilitate timely water quality monitoring. IoT-based automatic monitoring systems are being developed to facilitate timely water quality monitoring.The residential segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period, 2024 to 2032. This is to spur the installation of water quality monitoring systems by consumers and raise consumer awareness regarding water quality & health risks. The increased adoption of smart home technologies, enabling the integration of water quality monitoring systems with other smart devices, further propels this trend. The increased need for better filtration and purification of household water is also boosting demand in this segment.By TypeSensorsData Acquisition SystemsData Analysis and Visualization ToolsBy ApplicationUtilityIndustrialCommercialResidentialLaboratoriesGovernment BuildingsOthers North America Leads the Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing RegionNorth America was the largest regional market for these systems in 2023 thanks to investments in water infrastructure, efficient regulatory frameworks, and growing concern over environmental issues. There is an established market for advanced water monitoring technologies within the region specifically with municipal, industrial, and commercial applications. This was also fueled by the presence of noted market players and the targeted programs undertaken by governments to enhance water quality. The regional development of North America will be attributed to the vision of implementing sustainable efforts and smart water management shortly. The regional development of North America will be attributed to the vision of implementing sustainable efforts and smart water management shortly.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with a growing population in countries such as China, India & South East Asia will continue to spur demand for water quality monitoring solutions. Moreover, severe water pollution is another issue that the region is dealing with, causing increased government and private investments in advanced systems for monitoring water quality and safety. This is expected to be propelled by technological advances and the rising adoption of IoT-based monitoring solutions in the region. With the growing concern about environmental issues and water scarcity pressure, the Asia-Pacific market will be key in global water quality monitoring systems market growth.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…

