2025’s The Showdown 5 Sets Sales Pace Record

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just over one month until kick-off, The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX Group Inc., has achieved its fastest-ever sales rate. More than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the pivotal London derby between Saracens Rugby Club and Harlequins F.C. at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 22 March.

This exceptional demand highlights the excitement for one of the Premiership's biggest games of the season, featuring international stars like Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care, and Marcus Smith.

Last year’s Showdown 4 saw Saracens shine in a convincing 52-7 victory over Harlequins, in what proved to be Owen Farrell’s 250th appearance for Saracens. March’s upcoming Showdown promises to reignite one of London’s most intense rivalries, with the Sarries seeking to replicate their dominant display while Harlequins look for sporting revenge. The stage is set for a battle for crucial points, with both teams currently chasing the pack in the Premiership.

Following last year's event, which drew 61,000 fervent fans to the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2025’s Showdown 5 promises an even greater sporting spectacle. Attendees can look forward to an expanded five-hour entertainment programme including live music and a spectacular fireworks display. Plus, the venue is host to Europe's longest bar and in-house brewery.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The group strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to enable them to pursue trading opportunities, manage market risks, make investments, and improve business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,300+ employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents.

