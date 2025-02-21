Virtualization Security Market Insights Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges 2032 | CAGR of 14.6%

Virtualization Security Market Size

Growing cybersecurity concerns, rising BYOD & IoT adoption, and increased use of virtual apps in enterprises drive the global virtualization security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global virtualization security market was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Virtualization security is the collective procedure, measures, policy, and process intended to ensure the protection of a virtualized infrastructure and environment. Virtualization security is an extensive concept that includes various methods to implement, monitor, evaluate, and manage security within a virtualized environment.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 360 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13104 Further, virtualization security can centralize the tasks while advancing scalability and capability, lead to the consolidation of the network environment and ease of management. Likewise, virtualization security acts as a security barrier installed to ensure secure access to a network as it can provide security services and traffic isolation within a cloud infrastructure, along with a customized firewall. Moreover, rapid automation across IT, BFSI, government, and healthcare sector sectors are propelling the growth of the virtualization security market.Surge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bring your own device and internet of things, and rise in adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals hinder market growth. On the contrary, surge in government regulations supporting virtualization security is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtualization-security-market/purchase-options Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company's data.2. Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.3. The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. However, the lack of skilled workforce hampered the market.The global virtualization security market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as the region is the most dominant market for the virtualization security industry and home to major market players that offer advanced solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, due to presence of prime players in the market and increase in penetration of AI-powered electronic equipment in the region.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13104 Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.Major market playersTrend Micro IncorporatedJuniper Networks, Inc.IBM CorporationIntel CorporationDell EMCVMware, Inc.Microsoft CorporationSophos Ltd.Broadcom, Inc.McAfee, LLC.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13104 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 