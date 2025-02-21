Green ICT Market to USD XX Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Green ICT Market was valued at USD XX Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD XX Bn by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of XX% from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Green ICT Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of XX% from 2024 to 2032. The market is witnessing substantial growth driven by stringent government regulations for sustainable IT infrastructure, increasing corporate focus on reducing carbon footprints, and technological advancements in energy-efficient networking and smart grids.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5698 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Cisco Systems – Cisco Energy Management Suite- IBM Corporation – IBM Green Data Center- Microsoft Corporation – Microsoft Azure Sustainability Calculator- Google LLC – Google Cloud Carbon Footprint Tool- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE GreenLake- Dell Technologies – Dell PowerEdge Energy-Efficient Servers- Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS Sustainability Program- Intel Corporation – Intel Xeon Energy-Efficient Processors- Schneider Electric – EcoStruxure IT- Siemens AG – Siemens Smart Infrastructure Solutions- Fujitsu Limited – Fujitsu Green Data Center Solutions- Hitachi Ltd. – Hitachi Energy Management Systems- Accenture – Accenture Green IT ServicesBy Technology: Cloud Computing Leads, AI for Energy Optimization Grows FastestCloud Computing dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, for its capacity to consume lower hardware, energy, and resource utilization. Faster rollouts to cloud-based solutions — this migration is needed as enterprises seek greater efficiency and meet sustainability targets. For instance, cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are allocating their capital to renewable energy purchase agreements to help cloud information technology be carbon-neutral which is expected to fuel the market growth.The AI for Energy Optimization segment has witnessed rapid growth as companies have begun to adopt machine learning algorithms to assess and optimize energy use across IT systems. This helps to make data centers, IoT networks, and smart grids more power-efficient with reduced carbon emissions and operational costs, eliminating the extra energy wastage powered by AI-driven automation.By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate, On-Premises Solutions Grow FastestThe cloud-based segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as enterprises are rapidly moving to energy-efficient virtualized environments that minimize power consumption and IT waste. Market demand is being driven by the leading providers, as they have incorporated green cloud solutions.The On-Premises segment is experiencing the fastest growth due to demand from industries with stringent data security constraints including BFSI, healthcare, and government agencies. These sectors are adopting energy-consuming hardware and cooling systems to improve sustainability while ensuring data privacy.By End-User: IT Sector Dominates, Energy & Utilities Grow FastestThe Information technology segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as more enterprises are investing in green data centers, energy-efficient computing, and cloud-based solutions. To achieve global sustainability goals, many IT enterprises are shifting towards carbon-neutral strategies and this is recognized as one of the factors that will further consolidate the growth of the market.The Energy & Utilities sector is expected to see a surge in growth, due to increasing investments in smart grids, AI-based energy monitoring systems, as well as renewable energy-powered data centers. As smart meters and IoT-enabled energy management platforms become more commonplace in commercial and industrial facilities, the need for Green ICT solutions in energy infrastructure will grow substantially.Green ICT Market Segmentation:By Component- Hardware- Software- ServicesBy Deployment Type- On-Premises- Cloud-BasedBy Technology- Cloud Computing- Virtualization- Green Data Centers- Energy-Efficient Networking- Smart Grids- IoT (Internet of Things)- Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Energy OptimizationBy End-User- Information Technology (IT)- Telecommunications- Energy & Utilities- Healthcare- Government- RetailEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5698 Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to ongoing high investments in sustainable IT infrastructure, advanced cloud solutions, and sustainable policies from the government level. The U.S. is leading from the front with companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon already invested in 100% carbon-neutral data centers. The rollout of Green ICT solutions in the region is being fueled by stringent energy-efficiency regulations and corporate pledges to net-zero emissions.The Asia-Pacific is seeing the fastest growth due to acceleration of digital transformation, increasing smart city projects and the government push for green technology adoption. To push for sustainability, Energy-efficient cloud services, AI-driven smart grids, and carbon-neutral data centers are being backed up by the nations like China, India, Japan, etc. This combination of smart infrastructure and ICT solutions powered by renewable energy is driving growth in the region.Recent Developments in the Green ICT Market- January 2024 Google: Announced a 100% renewable energy-powered data center initiative aimed at reducing emissions from cloud operations.- February 2024 Cisco: Introduced energy-efficient networking solutions designed to lower power consumption across enterprise infrastructures.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/green-ict-market-5698 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Green ICT Market Segmentation, by Technology8. Green ICT Market Segmentation, by Deployment9. Green ICT Market Segmentation, by Component10. Green ICT Market Segmentation, by End-use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.