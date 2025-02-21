Multi-Cloud Management Market to Reach USD 84.24 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Multi-Cloud Management Market was USD 9.84 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 86.24 Bn by 2032, growing at a 27.34% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Multi-Cloud Management Market was valued at USD 9.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 86.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.34% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The rising adoption of hybrid cloud solutions, driven by the need for greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency, is fueling the growth of the multi-cloud management market.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5504 Some of Major Keyplayers:- BMC Software (BMC Helix, TrueSight)- Citrix Systems (Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix ADC)- CloudBolt Software (CloudBolt Cloud Management, CloudBolt Hybrid Cloud Cost Optimization)- CoreStack (CoreStack Cloud Governance, CoreStack Cloud Cost Optimization)- Dell Technologies (Dell VxRail, Dell Cloud Storage Services)- Flexera Software (Flexera Cloud Management, Flexera One)- International Business Machines (IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management, IBM Cloud Management Services)- Jamcracker (Cloud Services Brokerage, Multi-Cloud Management Platform)- Microsoft (Azure Arc, Azure Management Services)- Trianz (Trianz Cloud Management, Trianz Cloud Cost Optimization)- Navisite (Navisite Cloud Services, Navisite Managed Services)- CenturyLink (Cloud Connect, CenturyLink Cloud Platform)- Turbonomic (Turbonomic Hybrid Cloud Optimization, Turbonomic AI-powered Optimization)- Micro Focus (Micro Focus Hybrid Cloud Management, Micro Focus Data Center Automation)- Red Hat (Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat CloudForms)- SixSq (Cloud Computing Platform, Multi-Cloud Management Solution)- Embotics (Embotics vCommander, Embotics Cloud Management)- Cloudmore (Cloudmore Cloud Management, Cloudmore Automation Platform)- Flexiant (Flexiant Cloud Orchestrator, Flexiant Cloud Management)- Accenture (Accenture Cloud Platform, Accenture Cloud Migration Services)- VMware (VMware vSphere, VMware vCloud Director)- DoubleHorn (DoubleHorn Cloud Management, DoubleHorn Cost Optimization)- RightScale (RightScale Cloud Management, RightScale Cloud Cost Optimization)- CliQr (CliQr Cloud Management, CliQr App Management)- Cloudyn (Cloudyn Cloud Cost Optimization, Cloudyn Cloud Analytics)By Solution: Cloud Automation Dominates, Security & Risk Management Registers Fastest GrowthThe Cloud Automation segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share of more than 27% in 2023, owing to AI-based workload automation, self-service provisioning, and more complex orchestration tools that help to improve efficiency and reduce operational expenditure.The Security & Risk Management segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, the growing threat of cyberattacks and compliance requirements in industries drives the market. With so many essentials in jeopardy, organizations focus more on multi-layered security frameworks, cloud access controls, and real-time threat detection than ever, to protect their most critical assets.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs Experience Fastest AdoptionThe Large Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 64% in 2023, which makes use of a multi-cloud strategy for effective distribution of workload, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance. These organizations are investing in hybrid cloud models to effectively manage their complicated IT landscapes.The Small & Medium Enterprise segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate, as the cost-effective nature of the cloud solutions along with the pay-as-you-go pricing model allows SMEs to scale IT infrastructure without large upfront investments.By Deployment Model: Public Cloud Dominates, Hybrid Cloud Sees Fastest GrowthThe Public Cloud segment holds the leading position in the market, due to low cost, scalability, and easy accessibility. From small startups and enterprise businesses to government agencies, organizations are rushed to adopt public cloud solutions to gain easy access to on-demand infrastructure, AI-powered analytics, and easy integration.The Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR because businesses are turning to hybrid environments that are tailored to their needs in terms of security, compliance, and cost while leveraging the advantage of both private and public clouds.By End-Use: BFSI Sector Leads, Healthcare Registers Fastest GrowthBFSI is the largest segment in the multi-cloud management market, as banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies are using multi-cloud environments for data security, risk management, and high-performance computing. BFSI has rigid regulatory standards, which leads them to build robust cloud architectures to maintain business continuity and a fraud-free environment.The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to Increasing demand for cloud-based electronic health records, Artificial Intelligence-based diagnostics, and telemedicine platforms requiring fast and scalable cloud solutions.Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation:By Solution- Security & Risk Management- Training & Consulting- Reporting & Analytics- Cloud Automation- Managed Services- OthersBy Enterprise Size- Small & Medium Enterprise- Large EnterpriseBy End-use- BFSI- IT & Telecom- Consumer Goods & Retail- Manufacturing- Healthcare- Media & Entertainment- Government- OthersBy Deployment Model- Public Cloud- Hybrid Cloud- Private CloudEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5504 Key Regional Developments: North America Leads the Market, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth with Rising Digital TransformationNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 39% in 2023, with growing adoption of cloud, significant presence of technology giants, and regulatory compliance requirements. Region: Strong multi-cloud management frameworks supported by a massive influx of investment in, cybersecurity, and cloud automation technologies U.S. and Canadian enterprises are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures at a rapid pace to find the right balance of performance, security, and cost.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR, fueled by accelerated digital transformation, rising cloud investments, and IT modernization initiatives led by Governments. Several cloud solutions, such as AI-driven analytics, and IoT applications, are witnessing exponential growth in countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which is also expected to trigger the demand for multi-cloud management platforms.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/multi-cloud-management-market-5504 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation, By Solution8. Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size9. Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation, By End-use10. Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment Model11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.