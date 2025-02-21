Drive-by-Wire Market Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Rising Demand for Autonomous & Electric Vehicles

OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global drive by wire market size garnered $18.76 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $35.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6233 Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous vehicle is installed with a number of sensors including LiDAR, RADAR, camera, GPS, and drive by wire system. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help the vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating the chances of accidents. Rise in development of autonomous vehicles drives the growth of the drive by wire market. In addition, growth of connected infrastructure is anticipated boost the growth of the market. However, high cost of drive by wire system and threat of data hacking and malfunctioning is expected to hinder the drive by wire market share. Furthermore, development of smart cities present remarkable growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market However, adoption of artificial intelligence and deep learning in security systems is expected to deliver advanced level of security and comfort to the customer. Thus, adoption of deep learning and artificial intelligence in home security system is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the players operating in the drive by wire market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drive-by-wire-market/purchase-options The transportation infrastructure around the globe is evolving remarkably owing to the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT). Companies such as Cisco and IBM have created digital platforms, which can automate street and traffic lights, optimize trash pickup, and augment surveillance. For instance, installation of IoT sensors in Las Vegas streets has managed to control traffic congestion and solve environmental issues. Connected infrastructure includes car parks, toll booths, and Smart Street and traffic lights, which in turn boosts the growth of the autonomous vehicle market and eventually DbW market. Thus, growth of connected infrastructure creates favorable conditions for adoption of autonomous vehicle, which in turn drives the drive by wire market growth.Autonomous vehicles can also help reduce traffic congestion. Based on a study by University of Illinois, it was proved that one autonomous car stuck in a traffic congestion with 20 other human driven cars, can ease the congestion by controlling its pace and hence speed of all the other cars in the jam. However, rise in focus on development of autonomous vehicle is anticipated to propel the growth of the drive by wire market size Leading Market PlayersContinental AGRobert Bosch GmbHZF FriedrichshafenNissan Motor CorporationDENSO CorporationNexteer Automotive Group LimitedKongsberg AutomotiveFicosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)Curtiss-Wright CorporationHitachi AutomotiveAvenue Basic Plan | Library Access𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6233 Key Findings of the Drive by Wire Market:Based on application, the park by wire segment is anticipated to grow at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.Based on component, actuator is the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest drive by wire market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 