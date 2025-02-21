Analyzing the Latest Trends and Competitive Landscape of the Vehicle Tracking System Market from 2021-2030

Allied Analytics

Latest advancements in the industry are covered to help businesses strengthen their foothold and gain a competitive edge over their peers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published its latest report analyzing the vehicle tracking system market that highlights the current developments and future trends. The report categorizes the market into various segments depending on type, vehicle type, technology, and component to assist companies in making well-informed strategic decisions for long-term success. In addition, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.Progressive Market DynamicsThe AMR report claimed that the vehicle tracking system industry is predicted to reach a revenue of $109.95 billion by 2030. The sector garnered $17.37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030. Along with the segmental analysis and market size and share, major driving forces, key deterrent factors, and investment opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. Increase in adoption of fleet management systems in industries such as logistics, transportation, and construction acts as the key driver of the industry. Furthermore, implementation of stringent governments regulations to deploy vehicle tracking systems for commercial fleets to ensure safety and compliance notably contributes toward the expansion of the industry. For example, the U.S. Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate has significantly increased demand for tracking systems. In addition, alarming rise in number of vehicle thefts globally is encouraging businesses to invest in vehicle tracking solutions.However, high cost associated with implementation and maintenance of these systems hampers the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in GPS, cloud computing, and IoT connectivity have made vehicle tracking systems more accurate and efficient, which are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the industry in the coming years.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3853 Industry SnapshotOn February 10, 2025, Tracker Systems, a leader in providing GPS tracking systems, declared to launch its novel GPS tracking system to enhance operational efficiency and improve fleet management. This system provides multiple features such as user-friendly interface, superior security, real-time tracking, and advanced reporting tools, which help to maintain complete transparency and control on mobile.In June 2024, Aarika Innovations Pvt., Ltd., a leading innovator in industrial safety solutions, introduced a QoozmoR, A QR code scanner. This QR technology has the potential to manage all the assets, which include employees and safety equipment such as fire extinguishers for better control of industrial safety. It has additional features to track maintenance and safety schedules of assets. This technology enhances safety and efficiency in industrial settings by providing instant access to maintenance records, test certificates, and renewal reminders for hazardous tools and critical equipment with a single scan.Buy this Complete Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Players Profiled in the Report• Cartrack Holdings Limited• Geotab Inc.• AT&T Inc.• Inseego Corp• Spireon Inc.• Tomtom, Inc.• Verizon Communication Inc.• Continental AG• Teletrac Navman US Ltd.• Robert Bosch GmbHEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3853 End NoteThe AMR report on the vehicle tracking system market presents a comprehensive analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.