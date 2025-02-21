Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 30.96 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market is growing due to rising cyber threats, regulatory focus, and investments in advanced security.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 21.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032. This analysis includes cyberattack frequency and impact in 2023, incident response time, the cost of cybersecurity breaches, and security maturity levels. Increasing cyber threats, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the need for robust security strategies are shaping market growth, driving investments in advanced threat detection and incident response solutions.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5490 Keyplayers:Palo Alto Networks (Next-Generation Firewall, Prisma Cloud)Fortinet (FortiGate Firewall, FortiSIEM)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Firepower, Cisco Umbrella)Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check Point Quantum Security Gateway, Check Point CloudGuard)IBM Corporation (IBM QRadar, IBM Guardium)Trend Micro, Inc. (Trend Micro Deep Security, Trend Micro Apex One)Huawei (Huawei USG Series Firewalls, Huawei AntiDDoS)Norton LifeLock (Norton 360, Norton Secure VPN)RSA Security LLC (RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA SecurID)FireEye, Inc. (FireEye Network Security, FireEye Endpoint Security)BAE Systems (BAE Systems Cyber Threat Detection, BAE Systems Data Protection Solutions)General Dynamics Corporation (GD Mission Systems Cyber Defense Solutions, TACLANE Encryptors)McAfee, Inc. (McAfee Total Protection, McAfee MVISION Endpoint)Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions, Honeywell Secure Media Exchange)Thales Group (Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform, Thales SafeNet Trusted Access)Airbus SE (Airbus CyberSecurity Keelback Net, Airbus CyberRange)Sophos (Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XG Firewall)CrowdStrike (CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, CrowdStrike Threat Graph)CyberArk (CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager)Akamai Technologies (Akamai Kona Site Defender, Akamai Prolexic Routed)By Type, Encryption Leads the Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market with a 34.7% Share in 2023, Threat Intelligence Set for Fastest GrowthEncryption led the Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market with 34.7% market share in 2023 due to its key position in safeguarding sensitive information in major sectors including finance, government, healthcare, and energy. With the growing nature of cyber threats, encryption continues to be the top choice in defense against unauthorized access, protecting stored and transmitted data. An expanding amount of sensitive data also confirms encryption's market dominance and sustained demand.Threat Intelligence is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, fueled by the growing advancement of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Organizations need real-time identification of threats for effective detection, prevention, and response to attacks. AI and machine learning are improving predictive tools, and threat intelligence is being made a critical necessity. Critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and transportation, regularly targeted by hackers, will immensely contribute to growth in the period ahead.By Application, Government and Defense Sector Leads with 32.4% Market Share in 2023, BFSI Sector Expected to Achieve the Fastest CAGRIn 2023, the Government and Defense industry maintained its leading 32.4% market share based on increasing cyber espionage, state-sponsored attacks, and hacking activity against sensitive operations. Significant spending on cybersecurity shields military systems, intelligence information, and national infrastructure. Increasing cyberattacks and political tensions have prompted cybersecurity to rank as a highest-priority initiative for governments, with ongoing market leadership as nations bolster defense tools against emerging cyber threats.The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance industry will grow at the fastest CAGR growth between 2024-2032, underpinned by rising financial transactions, digital payments, and developing cybercrime threats. With private customer information vulnerable, cyberattacks on online banking, mobile transfers, and online currencies are regular occurrences. Enforcing regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS also create insatiable need for sophisticated protection solutions, giving cybersecurity a core role in securing against frauds, data privacy breaches, and financial loss to this industry.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5490 North America Leads with 41.3% Market Share in 2023, Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest GrowthNorth America held a dominant 41.3% share in the Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure Market in 2023, driven by a well-developed IT landscape, significant investments in digital technologies, and stringent cybersecurity measures. Critical sectors like energy, defense, telecom, and BFSI face constant cyber threats, prompting heavy security investments. Key regional vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and Fortinet further strengthen North America's leadership.Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth from 2024-2032, driven by rapid digital transformation, urbanization, and increasing adoption of IoT and smart infrastructure. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing a surge in cyberattacks on critical sectors, including energy grids, transportation networks, and financial services. Cases such as India’s 2020 power grid cyberattack highlight the growing threat landscape. Government initiatives like India’s National Cyber Security Strategy and China’s Cybersecurity Law are accelerating investments.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.