Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,730 in the last 365 days.

Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20, 2025. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541
Public Relations Contact:
Mike Reilly / Matt Sherman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
DXLGmedia-jf@joelefrank.com
(212) 355-4449


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more