Wireless Charging IC Market is expected to reach USD 20.36 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Wireless Charging IC Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Wireless Charging IC Market is growing with demand for efficient, fast, and seamless power transfer in consumer electronics, EVs, and medical devices.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Wireless Charging IC Market Size was valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.36 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The market's expansion is driven by growing adoption in different sectors and growing wireless charging standards such as Qi and AirFuel. The increasing need for wireless convenience, along with the growing popularity of smartphones, has also continued to drive innovation around charging technologies. Further, with the average selling price of wireless charging ICs constantly changing, supply chain dynamics evolving, and robust investments in R&D for advanced IC solutions are shaping market trends significantly.Get Free Sample PDF of Wireless Charging IC Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5620 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:Qualcomm Technologies Inc.Texas Instruments IncorporatedNXP SemiconductorsBroadcomSTMicroelectronicsInfineon Technologies AGROHM Co. Ltd.MediaTekSemtechAnalog Devices Inc.Cirrus Logic Inc.ChargerLabWireless Power ConsortiumMicrochip Technology Inc.Premier Farnell Limitedindie SemiconductorEDOM TechnologyKey Market Segmentation:By Type, Receiver IC Dominating and Transmitter IC Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Receiver IC segment dominated the Wireless Charging IC Market, accounting for 64% of the revenue share, due to their crucial functionality in the operation of wireless charging for consumer electronics including smartphones, wearables, and automotive applications. Advancements in this segment are crucial because power conversion efficiency and heat dissipation are key factors that determine charge time and component lifespan.The Transmitter IC segment is experiencing the highest CAGR of 23.37% during the forecast period, due to enhanced power transfer efficiency and the growing requirements for rapid wireless charging. Today’s advances in transmitter ICs have pushed the power levels higher, enabling the use of multiple device types and fast charging. Moreover, increasing integration of wireless charging with automotive applications, such as wireless EV chargers, is fueling the growth of this segment.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5620 By Power Range, Mid-Range 16-50W dominating and High-Range >51W Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Mid-Range 16-50W segment led the Wireless Charging IC Market, capturing 43% of total revenue due to its optimal balance of charging speed and efficiency for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories. Industry leaders such as Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductors have driven innovation in this segment, with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ and NXP’s efficient power delivery solutions accelerating adoption.The High-Range >51W segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.07% during the forecast period, due to demand for fast charging technologies in various applications, including EVs, industrial machinery, high-end consumer electronics, and many more. Silicon giants such as MediaTek and Broadcom are making major investments in this space, with MediaTek recently announcing a technology that provides both high-power wireless charging for EVs and ultra-fast, efficient charging in one integrated solution.By Charging Method, Electromagnetic Induction Dominating and Microwave Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Electromagnetic Induction segment dominated the Wireless Charging IC Market, accounting for 60% of total revenue due to its reliability and efficiency in consumer electronics such as smartphones, wearables, and home appliances. This method transfers energy via a magnetic field between transmitter and receiver coils, enabling safe and efficient charging.The Microwave segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.79% during the forecast period, driven by its ability to transmit power over longer distances with high efficiency. Unlike electromagnetic induction, which requires close proximity, microwave-based wireless charging enables untethered energy transfer, making it ideal for applications requiring long-range power delivery. Increasing demand across industries for seamless, long-distance charging solutions is accelerating the adoption of microwave technology in the Wireless Charging IC Market.By Application, Consumer Electronics Dominating and Automotive Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment dominated the Wireless Charging IC Market, accounting for 46% of revenue, driven by growing demand for convenience and rapid charging in smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables continues to rise. Consumer electronics have become the sector driving wireless charging technology, with millions of Qi-compatible devices graduating to new wireless energy techniques. QUICK CHARGING, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, and other key stakeholders have made large strides in this specific and lucrative market, releasing high-efficiency building block ICs that enable faster, safer, and more robust charging.The Automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.52% during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the rising incorporation of wireless charging in automotive infrastructure and electric vehicles (EVs). This eliminates the necessity for physical connections, thereby enhancing convenience and better enabling smart, connected cars.Purchase Single User PDF of Wireless Charging IC Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5620 North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Wireless Charging IC MarketIn 2023, North America led the Wireless Charging IC Market, holding a 37% market share, due to the early adoption of wireless charging technologies, high disposable income per capita and the presence of key industry players, such as Qualcomm and Apple. Wireless charging embedded on flagship iPhones from Apple and the introduction of charging solutions by Qualcomm have aided them heavily in becoming on top in the region.The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.89% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by a thriving consumer electronics sector in China, South Korea, and Japan, coupled with strong manufacturing capabilities and increasing government support for green energy solutions. As demand for faster, more efficient wireless charging rises, Asia Pacific is poised to become the global leader in the adoption and advancement of wireless charging IC technology.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Wireless Charging IC Market Segmentation, by Power RangeChapter 8. Wireless Charging IC Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 9. Wireless Charging IC Market Segmentation, by Charging MethodChapter 10. Wireless Charging IC Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5620

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.