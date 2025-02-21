Gracepoint Home Care Acquires Assets of Touching Hearts Senior Care

A heartwarming moment at Gracepoint Home Care—an elderly couple enjoying a pleasant outdoor conversation over coffee in a serene garden setting with a Dylan Maloney, President of Gracepoint Home Care. Gracepoint Home Care logo featuring a heart-shaped outline incorporating a house symbol, representing compassionate in-home care services.

Gracepoint Home Care Expands Services with Acquisition of Touching Hearts Senior Care Assets

We are thrilled to welcome the Touching Hearts team and clients into the Gracepoint family (...) and we are eager to bring the highest standard of care to more families in need.” — Dylan Maloney, Owner of Gracepoint Home Care

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gracepoint Home Care, a trusted provider of home health care services , is excited to announce the acquisition of the assets of Touching Hearts Senior Care. This strategic move solidifies Gracepoint’s commitment to expanding its services and further enhancing its capacity to provide high-quality care to seniors and their families.Gracepoint Home Care, owned by Dylan Maloney, has been a cornerstone in the home care industry since its founding in 2020. Known for its compassionate, client-centered approach , Gracepoint has rapidly become a leader in providing personalized care services to clients in need.The acquisition includes a full transition of Touching Hearts Senior Care’s assets, including client relationships and staff, ensuring a smooth transition for all involved. Touching Hearts Senior Care, owned by Gina Germany since 2007, has built a stellar reputation for offering comprehensive care services tailored to the needs of seniors. After nearly a decade of dedicated service to the community, Gina Germany is stepping away from the home care industry to retire and pursue her Case Management endeavors with Senior Care Advisors."I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served the seniors in our community through Touching Hearts Senior Care,” said Gina Germany, owner of Touching Hearts Senior Care. “While it’s bittersweet to leave the home care industry, I’m excited to explore my next chapter in Case Management, and to start my retirement. I’m confident that Gracepoint Home Care will continue to uphold the values of care and service that have been the cornerstone of Touching Hearts.”Dylan Maloney, owner of Gracepoint Home Care, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome the Touching Hearts team and clients into the Gracepoint family. Gina and her team have built an exceptional legacy of care, and we look forward to continuing that legacy while expanding the quality services we offer to our clients. This acquisition marks an important milestone in Gracepoint’s growth, and we are eager to bring the highest standard of care to more families in need.”As part of the acquisition, Gracepoint Home Care will integrate Touching Hearts’ valued caregivers and team members into its existing workforce, ensuring that the transition remains seamless and that clients continue to receive the excellent care they have come to expect.Gracepoint Home Care remains dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized, and professional home care services that enable seniors to live independently and with dignity. Through this acquisition, Gracepoint aims to expand its service offerings and continue providing the highest level of care to families across the region.

