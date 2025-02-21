Data Centre Cooling Market Size to Surpass USD 54.91 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The data center cooling market grows rapidly with the rising adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Centre Cooling Market size was USD 15.68 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.99% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5517 By Component, the Solutions Segment Dominates the Data Center Cooling Market, While Services Grow FastestSolutions Segment Dominates 60.4% market share in 2023. The solutions segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of air conditioning systems, precision air conditioners, liquid cooling systems, and economizer solutions. The growing complexity of data centers leads to the need for reliable cooling solutions, resulting in considerable investments by operators. Services Segment to Grow Fastest The services segment is expected to have the fastest growth during the forecast period 2024-2032 owing to the increasing number of maintenance, installation, and consulting services. This segment is growing on the back of the need for integrated cooling solutions continuously to contribute to energy efficiency.By Solution, Air Conditioners Dominate Data Center Cooling, While Precision ACs Grow FastestAir Conditioners Lead the Market 33.7% market share in 2023. Air conditioners remain the most widely used cooling solution due to their effectiveness in maintaining stable temperatures in data centers. Data Center Precision air conditioning, modeled for data center applications, is gaining traction due to energy efficiency and detailed temperature management. Precision Air Conditioners to Register Highest CAGR Rising heat loads in data centers are a factor driving the growth of precision air conditioners, as these air conditioners are gaining preference in data centers. These systems provide optimized temperature control and efficiency, which makes them suitable for high-integrity computing settings.By Service, Installation & Deployment Dominates Data Center Cooling Market, While Maintenance & Support Grows RapidlyInstallation & Deployment Dominates the 48.7% market share in 2023. As data centers expand, the need for professional installation services continues to grow. By seamlessly integrating cooling systems into existing infrastructure, users can ensure their systems maintain operational efficiency and reliability. Maintenance & Support Will Experience Exponential Growth Since data centers run round the clock, preventive maintenance and monitoring of cooling systems will be crucial to avoid downtime and enhance performance. Demand for specialized maintenance services is also growing due to an increased focus on sustainability.By Type of Cooling, Room-Based Cooling Dominates the Market with 53.6% Share in 2023Room-based cooling dominated the data center cooling market in 2023, holding a 53.6% share. Its widespread adoption is driven by scalability, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to regulate temperatures across entire server rooms. They are preferred in the industry to ensure small and large data centers work perfectly cool. They can also be deployed across different levels of infrastructure and are operated energy-efficiently. Room-based cooling is increasingly seen as a key component of ensuring the ideal thermal conditions necessary to keep the machines running and avoid costly equipment failures as data centers grow and demand for high-performance cooling solutions increases.By Industry, IT & Telecom Dominate Data Center Cooling Market, While Retail Sector Grows FastestIT & Telecom Sector Leads 28.4% market share in 2023. The IT & Telecom sector dominates the data center cooling market due to its high data processing requirements. Cloud computing and digital infrastructures rely upon large-scale data centers in need of advanced cooling solutions to drive uptime and efficiency. Retail Sector to Experience Rapid GrowthThe retail industry is significantly embracing digital channels, resulting in an exponential increase in data center establishments. With retailers pouring money into cloud computing and analytics of customer data, demand for efficient cooling solutions continues to surge.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5517 North America Dominates Data Center Cooling Market, While Asia Pacific Grows FastestIn 2023, North America led the data center cooling market with a 42.6% share, driven by a strong digital infrastructure and the presence of major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The region's high energy costs and stringent environmental regulations are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies. Major data center hubs such as Silicon Valley, Northern Virginia, and Dallas house industry leaders like Digital Realty and Equinix, further solidifying the region’s market dominance. 