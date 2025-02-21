Blockchain in ICT Market Size to Surpass in 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Secure Digital Infrastructure

The Blockchain in ICT Market is expanding as businesses adopt decentralized solutions for data security, transparency, and efficient digital transactions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The blockchain in the ICT market is experiencing robust growth in the forecasted period 2024-2032, driven by the increasing need for secure, transparent, and efficient digital solutions.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5509 Keyplayers:IBM – IBM BlockchainMicrosoft – Azure Blockchain ServiceOracle – Oracle Blockchain PlatformAccenture – Accenture Blockchain SolutionsAmazon Web Services (AWS) – Amazon Managed BlockchainIntel – Intel Hyperledger SawtoothSAP – SAP Cloud Platform BlockchainRipple – RippleNetChainalysis – Chainalysis ReactorCoinbase – Coinbase Blockchain SolutionsVeChain – VeChainThor BlockchainBlockchain.com – Blockchain WalletHyperledger – Hyperledger FabricBlockchain Revolutionizing ICT: Driving Security, Transparency, and GrowthTransforming data storage, tracking, and sharing with its decentralized and immutable features. It improves security, transparency, and efficiency, and it is being used in supply chain optimization, identity verification, and fraud prevention. The boom in cyber-attacks, and the proliferation of IoT, are other trends driving the adoption of blockchain technology, with the ICT sector set to adopt at least 30% of its enterprises by 2024. AI, machine learning, and edge computing also increase its potential, and government and private investments power growth.By Component, Platforms Dominate the Blockchain in ICT Market in 2023, While Services Poised for Rapid GrowthThe Platforms segment dominated the market in 2023, providing the necessary infrastructure for blockchain applications. These platforms facilitate decentralized applications and smart contracts, which are essential to goddamn enterprises seeking to improve security and efficiency. The increasing adoption of blockchain in various industries led to the development of newer platforms, which offer enhanced scalability, interoperability, and integration features. However, the segment of services is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the rising demand for blockchain strategy consulting, smart contract development & security solutions. As organizations seek blockchain implementation, service providers can help facilitate a smooth adoption process.ENquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5509 By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Blockchain Adoption in 2023, While SMEs Drive Future GrowthLarge enterprises led the market in 2023 due to their ability to invest in advanced blockchain solutions for security, transparency, and operational efficiency. Some early adopters of blockchain to manage vast amounts of data security include financial institutions, telecommunications companies, and logistics companies. Blockchain has moved from hype to reality in a very short time and the fastest-growing category will be the SMEs that can now afford to take advantage of Blockchain-as-a-Service ecosystems. However, SMEs have already begun to integrate blockchain into our enterprises, as blockchain proves to increase supply chain transparency and added fraud prevention.By End-User, Telecommunication Providers Dominate Blockchain Adoption in 2023, Driving Secure 5G ExpansionIn 2023, Telecommunication Providers dominated the Blockchain in the ICT market, leveraging the technology for fraud prevention, secure 5G infrastructure deployment, and enhanced data security. As telecom fraud results in billions of dollars in losses every year, the use of blockchain’s transparent and immutable ledger has turned out to be a game-changer, mitigating risks from identity theft, call spoofing, and revenue leakage. Moreover, blockchain has also been applied to ensure secure spectrum management, automated billing, and smart contract execution by telecom operators. With the rollout of 5G networks, the adoption of blockchain technology will accelerate the growth of the telco space, and help ensure security, operational efficiencies, and trust across global telco networks.North America Dominate Blockchain in the ICT Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific is Poised for Rapid GrowthNorth America dominated the Blockchain in ICT Market in 2023, benefiting from early blockchain adoption, strong technological infrastructure, and supportive regulatory policies. The region is home to some of the most prominent blockchain innovators, with usage having soared in the finance, telecom, and healthcare sectors. Market growth continues to be supported by substantial investments in blockchain R&D from both private and public bodies.Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid digital transformation and increasing investments in blockchain technology. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors, leveraging blockchain for finance, supply chain management, and government services. The APAC region's mobile-driven economy and government initiatives supporting blockchain integration further accelerate its adoption.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/blockchain-in-ict-market-5509 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.