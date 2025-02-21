The European Magazine releases its Philanthropy Focus Supplement, featuring Nigel Mansell CBE's dedication to UK Youth

Leads with Nigel Mansell CBE's 25-year commitment to transforming the lives of young people with UK Youth, by raising millions and launching innovative programs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The supplement leads with Nigel Mansell CBE and his 25-year commitment to transforming the lives of young people with UK Youth, by raising millions and launching innovative programs.Also includes Liechtenstein Finance on enhancing regulations to allow charitable foundations to engage in impact investing and venture philanthropy, while maintaining tax-exempt status, along with a case study from AGRO Agriculture Foundation and an article from Dr Massimo Radaelli on treating rare diseases.Philanthropy Focus is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition of The European.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.