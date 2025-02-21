Energy Efficient Building Market to Gain Momentum, Expected to Reach USD 226.61 Billion by 2032

Energy Efficient Building Market

Rising regulations, technological advancements, and sustainability initiatives are driving growth in the Energy-Efficient Building Market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Efficient Building Market Size was valued at 129.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 226.61 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Energy Efficient Building market is projected to register impressive growth on account of regulatory policies, growing urbanization and green building material requirement in the next few years. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, energy-efficient buildings saved around USD 80 billion in 2022 via optimized heating, cooling, and lighting solutions. Driving further market demand is the European Commission's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) that requires near-zero energy buildings (NZEB) by 2030 in Europe. In addition, privates such as Siemens and Schneider Electric launched AI-enabled building management systems for better energy savings. Asia-Pacific is growing, as well, with China and India recently rolling out aggressive building codes to cut carbon footprints. As we invest more in smart cities and green construction, the market will grow.Get a Sample Report of Energy Efficient Building Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5700 Key Players:• ABB Group (Building Automation Systems, Energy Management Solutions)• Ameresco Inc (Energy Efficiency Services, Renewable Energy Solutions)• Architectural Energy Corporation (Energy Modeling Software, Building Performance Analysis Tools)• BASF SE (Insulation Materials, Energy-efficient Coatings)• Building Evolution Corporation (Energy Management Systems, Energy Efficiency Consulting Services)• Building IQ (Building Energy Optimization Software, Smart Building Solutions)• Cleantech Group (Clean Energy Solutions, Sustainability Consulting)• Covestro AG (Polyurethane Insulation Materials, Energy-efficient Coatings)• Dow Inc. (Thermal Insulation Products, Building Energy Management Solutions)• EnerNOC (Energy Management Software, Demand Response Solutions)• Energy Panel Structures (Energy-efficient Wall Systems, Insulated Panel Systems)• Fletcher Building (Building Insulation Materials, Energy-efficient Construction Solutions)• GAF Materials Corporation (Roofing Insulation, Energy-efficient Roofing Systems)• Honeywell (Building Automation Systems, Energy Management Solutions)• Johnson Controls (HVAC Systems, Building Automation Solutions)• Johnson Controls, Inc. (Energy-efficient HVAC Systems, Building Management Systems)• Kingspan Group (Insulation Products, High-performance Building Materials)• Knauf Insulation (Mineral Wool Insulation, Thermal Insulation Products)• Rockwool International A/S (Stone Wool Insulation, Acoustic Insulation Products)• Saint-Gobain S.A. (Insulation Materials, Energy-efficient Building Products)By TypeHVAC systems dominated the energy efficient building market and accounted for 35% of the total share. As smart thermostats, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems Energy-efficient heat pumps to optimize energy consumption in residential and commercial sectors, are in increasing demand as the need for energy consumption optimization increases. For high-efficiency HVAC systems, essentially government are encouraged for energy-efficient HVAC solution worldwide, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported energy-efficient HVAC solutions saved USD 25 billion to businesses in 2023. Sleek HVAC technologies emerging from companies like Carrier and Daikin, develop to target sustainability goals.By MaterialPolyisocyanurate (PIR) dominated the energy efficient building market with 25% market share in 2023. It is a very popular and effective insulator due to its high thermal resistance, low environmental impact and light weight. In commercial buildings, PIR is used extensively in order to achieve significant savings in heating and cooling costs. Driven by the pressing need to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure, European manufacturers such as Kingspan Group and Recticel have ramped up production of over PIR panels. In addition, the EU Green Deal initiatives are another factor supporting the expansion of PIR-based insulation since it contributes to the sustainable construction solutions.By End-useCommercial segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting about 45% share of the total market. Corporate office buildings, shopping malls and healthcare facilities are increasingly installing energy-efficient systems to meet green building certifications such as LEED and BREEAM. Tech companies such as Google and Amazon have pledged net-zero energy buildings, which swells demand even more. More than 1,000 commercial buildings received ENERGY STAR certification in 2023, helping the U.S. reduce overall operational energy costs by 10%, according to the agency.Buy Full Research Report on Energy Efficient Building Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5700 North America dominated the global Energy Efficient Building market in 2023, holding a 40% market share.In North America, all U.S. states and Canadian provinces enforce strict energy performance building codes such as the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and ASHRAE standards that decree energy efficiency for all new construction and renovation. Federal tax credits for energy-efficient retrofits and sustainability pledges from large corporations have spurred market growth. The demand for energy-efficient solutions is also being further driven by the emergence of net-zero buildings in cities like New York and San Francisco.Recent Developments• December 2024: ABB joined forces with the World Green Building Council to accelerate sustainable, energy-efficient buildings across Europe.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

