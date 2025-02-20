Colleen Parker: Making a Difference for Islanders

CANADA, February 20 - “I aspire to be a lifelong learner and to make a difference in the lives of Islanders,” said Colleen Parker, Western Chair of the Community Health Engagement Committee (CHEC).

The role of the CHEC is to informally gather information and considerations from the public, respecting the health needs of community members. They provide feedback related to health policy to the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Health PEI Board of Directors, and the Health PEI CEO.

“I’ve been involved in several boards and committees, locally, provincially and nationally, during my career. Joining the CHEC felt natural to me,” said Colleen.

Colleen, who lives in the Alberton area, has served as the Western Chair of the CHEC since 2016.

“I have always had an interest in health, and I enjoy a challenge. I saw that they were looking for committee members for the CHEC, so I applied through Engage PEI, and I was selected from there.”

– Colleen Parker, western chair, community health engagement committee

The East and West committees previously met separately but were merged to ensure presentations to the committee provided a balanced approach. In 2018 the Health Services Act was changed to allow both the Eastern and Western chairs of the CHEC to sit on the Health PEI Board of Directors. Colleen has served on the HPEI Board of Directors since that time.

Colleen comes from a varied background, including health promotion, community development, and public service.

“I began my career in the Provincial Children’s Dental Care Program and some time with Health and Social Services. I became coordinator of the Canada Prenatal Nutrition program where I developed programs for pregnant and new moms in West Prince,” she said.

Through her work she helped create the Teen Parent Support Group at Westisle, Healthy Baby Club, Community Kitchens, Home Visiting, Breastfeeding support, and taught cooking classes for new moms. Another highlight in her career was facilitating the Roots of Empathy Program in various elementary schools.

Since 2014, Colleen has been the executive director of the Rev. W. J. Phillips Residence – a 46-bed community care facility in Alberton.

When reflecting on what she is looking to accomplish during her time with the CHEC, Colleen is optimistic. “My hope is that we are able to gather information from the community that may not otherwise make its way to the board level, and to give a voice to the concerns in our community with respect to healthcare, and ultimately effect change.”

If you are interested in joining a Health PEI committee and being part of the fabric of health care on the Island, opportunities can be found at Engage PEI.

