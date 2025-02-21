Compact Construction Equipment Market to Reach USD 75.88 Billion by 2032, Driven by Infrastructure Development
Rising urbanization, infrastructure projects, and technological advancements are driving Compact Construction Equipment Market growth worldwide.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Compact Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 50.88 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 75.88 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.54% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Compact Construction Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization, increased infrastructure development, and technological advancements that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.
Key Players:
• Caterpillar (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders)
• CNH Industrial (Case Construction Equipment - Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Mini Excavators; New Holland Construction - Skid Steer Loaders)
• Deere & Company (John Deere Compact Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Tractors)
• Kubota Corporation (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Tractors)
• SANY (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Crawler Cranes)
• Sumitomo (Mini Excavators, Hydraulic Excavators)
• Terex (Compact Wheel Loaders, Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders)
• Wacker Neuson SE (Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Excavators, Tracked Dumpers)
• XCMG (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Crawler Cranes)
• Yanmar (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Tracked Dumpers)
• Bobcat Company (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders)
• Hitachi Construction Machinery (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders)
• Volvo Construction Equipment (Mini Excavators, Compact Wheel Loaders, Skid Steer Loaders)
• LiuGong (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Wheel Loaders)
• Doosan Infracore (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders)
• Manitou Group (Compact Telehandlers, Mini Excavators)
• Takeuchi Manufacturing (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Track Loaders)
• Komatsu (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Wheel Loaders)
• JCB (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Loaders)
• Liugong Machinery (Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders)
Mini Excavators Dominate Compact Construction Equipment Market as Demand for Electric Models Surges
By Equipment: The mini excavators segment dominated the market with a share of over 35% in 2023. They are perfect for small to medium construction projects with their small size, efficiency, and versatility. The rising popularity of zero-emission, low-noise electric mini excavators for urban infrastructure development is boosting the growth of the mini excavator market. Improvements in battery technology have boosted their operational hours, enhancing their attractiveness. Stringent emission regulations, as well as government incentives, also drive the transition to electric mini excavators.
By End-User: The construction segment held a market share of over 44% in 2023. As the industry moves towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the use of electric machinery has now become more common in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Stringent emission norms globally are pushing contractors to invest in electric equipment that provides benefits, such as lower operational costs, less maintenance, and increased efficiency. The rising urban development projects, smart cities, and green buildings are also increasing the demand for electric construction equipment.
By Application: The loading segment accounted for over 42% of the market share in 2023, owing to the growing utilization of electric loaders in construction and mining activities in urban areas. Increased regulatory pressure for sustainable construction has also resulted in greater demand for zero-emission equipment. The advantages of electric wheel loaders and electric skid steer loaders include lower operating costs, lower available maintenance, and greater energy efficiency compared to diesel models. Battery technology has also improved, allowing them to work well in heavy-duty applications.
North America Leads Compact Construction Equipment Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region
In 2023, North America dominated the Compact Construction Equipment Market with a share of over 42%. This is due to a strong construction sector, underpinned by ongoing economic growth and urbanization. The adoption of compact construction machinery has been additionally boosted by technological advances in such machinery, including improvements in efficiency and environmental compliance. Heavy investments in infrastructure, including roadways, bridges , and residential developments, have ensured that there is a steady demand for compact equipment. North America has an established construction sector that focuses on innovation and productivity, leading to a preference for compact machinery for work in confined spaces.
Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region in the compact construction equipment market, propelled by rapid urbanization and substantial infrastructure development. The growth is being led by emerging economies such as China and India, which have increased investments in construction projects and industrial expansion. The increasing number of residential, commercial, and public infrastructure activities are creating significant demand for compact construction equipment, which is versatile and efficient in tight spaces. Various government initiatives such as smart city projects and infrastructure modernization including transportation networks, etc. also augment the avenues for the market. Moreover, an increase in small and medium-scale construction companies and a demand for economical and efficient machinery have also led to the use of compact equipment.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024: Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, unveiled the DX17Z-7 zero tail swing and the DX19-7 conventional mini-excavators, both compliant with Stage V regulations. These models offer enhanced versatility, performance, operator comfort, and maintenance convenience.
