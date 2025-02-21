Able Plus Life Skills Development Center Achieve Certified Autism Center™ Status, Advancing Inclusive Care in the Philippines

CABANATUAN CITY, PHILIPPINES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that Able Plus Life Skills Development Center has earned the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation. This prestigious certification recognizes the organizations’ unwavering dedication to creating inclusive, supportive environments for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, ensuring accessible, specialized services for all.

To achieve the CAC certification, the team Able Plus Life Skills Development Center has undergone comprehensive training designed to enhance their understanding and ability to support individuals on the autism spectrum. This achievement not only highlights their commitment to evidence-based practices but also establishes them as leaders in providing exceptional care tailored to the diverse needs of their community.

“Our IBCCES certification reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class care and training for people living with special needs. It’s not just a badge; it’s a promise—that each person’s unique needs are met with expertise, compassion, and a structured program tailored to their growth,” says AJ, Director of 1 Heart Care Services & Able Plus Life Skills Development Center.

As part of their inclusive approach, Able Plus Life Skills Development Center offers tailored programs designed to support the sensory regulation and developmental needs of individuals with autism and other disabilities. These services include one-on-one therapy sessions, sensory integration programs, and customized Individualized Education/Transition Plans (IEPs/ITPs) to address specific requirements. Their expert team applies evidence-based strategies to foster growth in social, communication, and self-regulation skills within a safe, nurturing environment. Each program is crafted to empower individuals, helping them confidently navigate their daily lives and thrive within their communities.

“Able Plus Life Skills Development Center’s achievement of becoming a Certified Autism Center™️ is a significant milestone in advancing inclusive care in the Philippines,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “By prioritizing specialized training and inclusive practices, these organizations are setting a benchmark for quality care, ensuring that every individual receives the support they deserve.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, corporate, and hospitality professionals. It remains the only credentialing body providing travel and entertainment organizations with autism-specific training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, alongside long-term support and resources.

IBCCES also operates AutismTravel.com, a free online resource that connects families with certified locations, destinations, and professionals worldwide. Each organization listed has met the CAC requirements to ensure exceptional accessibility and support.

About Able Plus Life Skills Development Center

1 Heart Care Services Pty Ltd is an accredited disability service provider in Australia since 2023, expanding its impact in the Philippines through the establishment of Able Plus Life Skills Development Center in 2024. The organization is committed to bringing international standards to special needs care and support, becoming the second Autism Certified Center by IBCCES in the Philippines.

With headquarters in Cabanatuan City, Able Plus specializes in the development and implementation of research-based programs for holistic support, focusing on practical life skills, including behavioral, social, and communication development. Their mission is to empower individuals to thrive within their communities, guided by expert professionals, committed educators, and a nurturing support system. Every program is designed to help individuals reach their fullest potential in an inclusive, growth-oriented environment.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

