Sulfuric Acid Market Set for Significant Expansion, Forecasted to Reach USD 50.7 Billion by 2032

Sulfuric Acid Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sulfuric acid market was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2032. Growing demand for food across the globe is anticipated to lead to increased fertilizer consumption along with the growing chemical industry, which are the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the said market. In metal processing, the need for sulfuric acid is also a key component, especially for the extraction and purification of non-ferrous metals. Meanwhile, stricter environmental regulations are promoting the use of sulfuric acid in gas scrubbing and wastewater treatment.Get a Sample Report of Sulfuric Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5560 Key Players:• BASF (Sulfuric Acid, Oleum)• ExxonMobil (Sulfuric Acid, Alkylation Acid)• DuPont (Sulfuric Acid, Catalysts)• Honeywell (Sulfuric Acid, Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts)• LG Chem (Sulfuric Acid, Oleum)• Hindustan Zinc Limited (Sulfuric Acid, Zinc Sulfate)• Saudi Arabian Oil Group (Saudi Aramco) (Sulfuric Acid, Catalysts)• Reliance Industries (Sulfuric Acid, Phosphoric Acid)• Southern States Chemical (Sulfuric Acid, Concentrated Sulfuric Acid)• The Mosaic Company (Sulfuric Acid, Phosphoric Acid)• Kemira (Sulfuric Acid, Industrial Chemicals)• Shell Chemicals (Sulfuric Acid, Oleum)• Yunnan Tin Company (Sulfuric Acid, Zinc Sulfate)• OCP Group (Sulfuric Acid, Phosphoric Acid)• Linde Group (Sulfuric Acid, Industrial Gases)• Tata Chemicals (Sulfuric Acid, Fertilizer Chemicals)• China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (Sulfuric Acid, Oleum)• Sumitomo Chemical (Sulfuric Acid, Catalysts)• Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd. (Sulfuric Acid, Oleum)• Aarti Industries (Sulfuric Acid, Organic Chemicals)By Product, Elemental Sulfur Held the Largest Market Share of Around 52% in 2023It is plentiful, inexpensive, and is a feedstock for the production of sulphuric acid. Elemental sulfur is the primary feedstock based on which it is sourced mainly from petroleum refining and natural gas processing. Because sulfur is a natural byproduct of these processes, sulfur is inexpensive and thus the most commonly used feedstock for producing sulfuric acid. For many sulfuric acid producers, elemental sulfur is the most preferred sulfur feedstock because it has an already commercially proven and very efficient process for converting it to sulfuric acid.By Application, Fertilizers Segment Led the Market, Representing Around 52% in 2023.The fertilizers segment dominates the market, primarily due to the extensive use of sulfuric acid in phosphate fertilizer production, such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP). The growing agricultural sector, coupled with the rising demand for high-yield crops, has significantly boosted the consumption of sulfuric acid in this segment. Companies like Nutrien Ltd. and Yara International are heavily investing in sulfuric acid-based fertilizers to enhance crop production and soil fertility.Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market with a Share of 48% in 2023Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to rapid industrialization, increasing agricultural activities, and significant investments in the chemical sector. Countries such as China and India are leading producers and consumers of sulfuric acid, with growing demand for fertilizers and chemical processing. The expansion of the metal extraction industry in the region is also contributing to market growth. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices and industrial development are further supporting market expansion.North America is also a significant market for sulfuric acid, driven by advancements in metal refining, chemical manufacturing, and environmental applications. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with increasing investments in sustainable and high-purity sulfuric acid production. Key industry players are focusing on technological advancements to improve efficiency and reduce emissions in sulfuric acid manufacturing processes.Buy Full Research Report on Sulfuric Acid Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5560 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

