Industrial Salt Market Poised for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach USD 21.1 Billion by 2032

Industrial Salt Market

Increasing demand for industrial salt in chemical and water treatment industries is driving Industrial Salt Market growth, supported by regulations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The industrial salt market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2032. A rise in consumption in the chemical sector for chlorine-alkali production, an increase in food processing demand for preservation as well as de-icing applications in colder areas are some factors, bolstering the market growth. Advanced purification techniques for salt production combined with sustainable extraction methods are also aiding the growth of the market. The manufacturers are striving to increase efficiency and optimize the supply chain due to high demand and the need to follow environmental regulations.Get a Sample Report of Industrial Salt Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5561 Key Players:• Compass Minerals (Solar Salt, Rock Salt)• Cargill, Inc. (Food Grade Salt, Industrial Salt)• K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Kali und Salz, Winter Salt)• Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Dead Sea Salt, Salt for Water Treatment)• AkzoNobel N.V. (Salt Chemicals, Salt for De-Icing)• Domino Specialty Chemicals (Food Grade Salt, De-Icing Salt)• Salt Union Limited (De-Icing Salt, Industrial Grade Salt)• American Rock Salt Company (Rock Salt, Industrial Salt)• Wegmans Salt (Water Softener Salt, Industrial Salt)• Morton Salt, Inc. (Ice Melt Salt, Table Salt)• Tata Chemicals Ltd. (Sodium Chloride, Industrial Salt)• Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. (Caustic Soda, Industrial Salt)• Hutchison Salt (Industrial Salt, Evaporated Salt)• Nordic Salt AS (Sodium Chloride, Solar Salt)• Lantic Inc. (Food Salt, Industrial Salt)• Sinai Industrial Salt (Industrial Salt, Potassium Salt)• Sichuan Chuanxi Salt Chemical Co. Ltd. (Industrial Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate)• China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) (Salt for Food Processing, Industrial Salt)• Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Industrial Salt, Solar Salt)• SABIC (Sodium Hydroxide, Industrial Salt)By Source, Brine Held the Largest Market Share of Around 68% in 2023Brine is a solution of salt in water that is mainly used in the chemical industry where it plays a key role in the chlor-alkali process to generate chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash. As such, it is important in the making of many chemical products (for example, PVC, many solvents, and detergents). Water treatment, such as softening and desalination, uses brine to treat water from contaminants and minerals. However, brine also forms an important feature of the food industry, because brine is used for preserving and curing many classes of meats, dairy products, and pickle processing applications.By Product, Solar Salt Accounted for the Largest Market Share of Around 40% in 2023Solar salt is the cheapest and least polluting type of industrial salt produced via using solar energy to evaporate seawater or brine in large ponds. This way of production is in demand, particularly for solar-rich regions and aquaculture. Solar salt is used in the food processing industry as a preservative and condiment; and in the chemical industry for the production of chlorine and caustic soda. The only uses ahead of it are de-icing, water treatment, and the production of detergents and pharmaceuticals. The technology that has transitioned into the largest industrial salt market segment, solar salt, due to its low costs, relative ease of production, and myriad applications.By Application, Chemical Processing Led the Market, Representing Around 40% of the Total Share in 2023These chemicals are extensively used in the production of glass, detergents, and plastics. Leading players such as AkzoNobel and INEOS are continuously enhancing their supply capabilities to meet the increasing demand for high-purity industrial salt in the chemical sector. Additionally, the push toward eco-friendly and sustainable chemical manufacturing is further accelerating industrial salt consumption in this segment.Buy Full Research Report on Industrial Salt Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5561 North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 40% in 2023High salt production capabilities, significant demand from key end-use industries, and developed mining infrastructure in the salt market. This region has extensive natural salt deposits, with production concentrated in the U.S. and Canada from well-developed underground mining and solar evaporation. Industrial salt is also extensively utilized for de-icing purposes which is particularly popular in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. regions that experience heavy snowfall, thus leading to high consumption of road salt on a large scale. U.S. Department of Transportation and other government agencies spend big to repair roads and keep the money flowing. 