Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Reach $10.8 billion by 2033: At a 14.8% from 2024 to 2033

The atmospheric water generator market is witnessing a high growth rate, especially in the APAC and LAMEA regions owing to water scarcity in various locations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Atmospheric Water Generator Market ," The atmospheric water generator market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2033.Atmospheric water generators obtain drinking water through the condensation of water vapor contained in the atmospheric air. It uses the thermodynamic cycle with mechanical refrigeration technology and an advanced electronic control. Atmospheric water generator (AWG) can generate somewhere around 1-20 liters of water per day at the household scale and up to 10,000 liters per day at the commercial scale. The amount of humidity, or water vapor, in the air and the air temperature have a significant impact on the rate of water production. Similar to a home dehumidifier, the most widely used AWG systems draw moisture from the air using cooling coil technology and a condenser. However, operating these fan systems and condensers can demand a sizable amount of energy. Recent technological improvements have significantly improved the energy-to-water ratio, boosting the viability of employing these systems to supplement countrys' drinking water resources. Such factors have a greater impact on the surge of Atmospheric Water Generator MarketDownload Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17057 One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator industry is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country’s public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. For example, in 2022, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd. secured a contract to establish 17 Meghdoot atmospheric water generator kiosks in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway. This initiative is part of the 'New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS) and will span a duration of five years. In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production. In particular, EPA and Israel’s WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day, such factors have apositive impcat on the Atmospheric Water Generator Market.Asia-Pacific dominated the global Atmospheric Water Generator Market share in terms of revenue in 2023, due to its high population and high levels of humidity in the region. Inefficient water supply infrastructure is a common occurrence in many countries of the region, including India, China, the Philippines, and many. Not only inefficient infrastructure but also unhygienic water supply in many places has led to the search for alternatives for freshwater supply. Thus, in many locations of Asia-Pacific public and private entities are installing AWGs. For instance, on May 2022, a team of scientists from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have installed atmospheric water generator (AMG) units in 15 government schools in Uttarakhand to tackle the issue of water supply. Moreover, atmospheric water generator market forecast is projected to grow with a higher CAGR as a result of various government initiatives in sectors such as residential and non-residential sectors. For instance, in December 2019, the Indian Railway have installed an atmospheric water generator kiosk at Secunderabad Railway Station. This technology is developed under 'Make in India' by Maithri Aquatech. The kiosk produces around 1,000 liters per day. Such instances is anticipated to fuel the Asia-Pacific atmospheric water generator market growth during the forecast period.Moreover, rise in demand for drinking water due to rise in population in developing countries such as India, China, U.S. Germany and Africa as well as increase in public water infrastructure buildings is expected to provide a wide range of opportunities for AWGs. It has been noted in this region that different investments and policies, as well as a strong government focus on installing AWGs, are having a beneficial influence on the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, a team of scientists from the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) installed AWG units in 15 government schools in Uttarakhand to tackle the issue of water supply.Buy this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a066ef9d03379d7ae41612e9950cc04d The atmospheric water generator market has grown significantly over the past few years as a result of increase in investment in public water infrastructure, including residential, non-residential, airports, malls, and others. Moreover, rise in awareness about the importance of safe and portable water is one of the factors driving global market growth. In addition, leading industry players are employing a range of strategies, which is causing the atmospheric water generator market to witness growth.Key Findings of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Atmospheric Water Generator Market trends and dynamics.Depending on capacity, the 61-500 liters segment has dominated the Atmospheric Water Generator Market, in terms of revenue in 2023.By application, the Non-residential segment has registered highest revenue in 2023.The LAMEA region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the Atmospheric Water Generator Market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the Atmospheric Water Generator Market industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth Atmospheric Water Generator Market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2024 and 2033.Interested to Procure the Data? Atmospheric Water Generator Market Report HighlightsBy TypeCooling CondensationWet DesiccationBy CapacityUpto 60 litres61–500 litres501–1000 litresMore than 1000 litresBy ApplicationResidentialNon-ResidentialBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of LAMEA) Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. 