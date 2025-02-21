StoneX Unites with Women’s Run Series to Champion Athletics Diversity

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Ltd, the U.K. based subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., is proud to continue their partnership with the Women's Run Series – a pioneering running initiative designed to increase female and ethnic minority participation in athletics. The next event scheduled is on International Women's Day – Saturday, March 8, 2025 – at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, previously a venue for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Supported by RunThrough, the Women's Run Series represents a significant step forward in reducing the barriers to participation in athletics, by inspiring an inclusive environment that welcomes runners of all backgrounds.

Victoria Lepadden, Head of Client Management (Non-Banks) at StoneX Payments, said, "I'm so excited that StoneX and Women's Run Series have come together to organise the groundbreaking Women's Run Series. This event ties in so well with our 'Women in StoneX' movement. Both StoneX and Women's Run Series have provided opportunities for women to come together, have fun, and get fit at the same time. I'm delighted to see that the series will be expanding across the country this year, giving more women the chance to join in and help them thrive in a supportive community."

Lucy Wood, Race Director at Women's Run Series, added, "We are thrilled to bring this event to life in partnership with StoneX. This partnership strengthens our commitment to increasing female and ethnic minority participation in running events, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, feels welcome and supported. Together, we're creating more opportunities for women to experience the joy of running in an environment designed just for them."

For more information about the Women's Run Series and to register for upcoming events, visit www.womensrunseries.co.uk.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The group strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to enable them to pursue trading opportunities, manage market risks, make investments, and improve business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,300+ employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents.

For more information contact: Mia Porter Mia.Porter@StoneX.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.