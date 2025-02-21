Interventional Pulmonology Market is Growing at a 4% CAGR to Exceed $1,901.9M by 2034, Fact.MR Analysis

Development and Introduction of New Technologies, Procedures, or Equipment in Interventional Pulmonology Market

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global interventional pulmonology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,291.0 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 4.00% CAGR through 2034. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,901.9 million by 2034.Interventional pulmonology methodologies are also gaining a lot of impetus in the medicare sector due to their non-invasive nature. The geriatric population in countries such as China, Japan, Germany, etc., prefer interventional pulmonology as it enhances the recovery time and reduces postoperative complications associated with respiratory procedures. These procedures are also popular in the general population because of the enhanced outcomes and cost-effectiveness, compared to traditional surgeries. The demand for interventional pulmonology technologies is also touching the skies due to the ongoing trend of preventive care and early diagnosis in respiratory health.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Interventional pulmonology treatments find their applications in a wide spectrum of healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research institutes etc. Hospitals are increasingly relying on interventional pulmonology treatments for their efficacy in managing respiratory conditions. They form one of the largest consumer pools in the interventional pulmonology market and contribute significantly to the overall valuation of the market.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global interventional pulmonology market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.00% from 2024 to 2034. The North American interventional pulmonology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2024 to 2034.The United States holds a dominant share of 84.60% of the interventional pulmonology market in the North American region. China dominates the interventional pulmonology market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 109 million in 2024.The interventional pulmonology industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034. Based on the product type, the bronchoscopes segment is expected to hold a 33.10% market share in 2024. The hospitals segment dominates the market with a 43.60% share in 2024, based on the end user.“Collaborations with healthcare professionals are very crucial. Companies in the interventional pulmonology market must build strong collaborations with pulmonologists, respiratory specialists, and healthcare institutions. This will help companies understand market needs, enhance product development, and elevate adoption of interventional pulmonology solutions," says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Interventional Pulmonology Market:Argon Medical, Body Vision Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, etc., dominate the global interventional pulmonology market.Competitive Landscape:The intense rivalry in the interventional pulmonology industry arises from considerable R&D activities that drive innovation. Key market participants form relationships with key end users such as diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. Small and medium-sized businesses, on the other hand, prioritize the introduction of new features and the improvement of existing ones."Developed Healthcare Infrastructure and High Healthcare Spending in the Nation"The North American market was worth $444 million in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of 34.40%, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% until 2034. The US interventional pulmonology market is anticipated to be worth $376 million in 2024. The United States demand for interventional pulmonology is anticipated to grow at a 3.3% CAGR until 2034.The United States of America has several drivers that enable it to dominate the interventional pulmonology market. The nation has one of the most advanced and well-developed healthcare ecosystems, with state-of-the-art medical institutions, laboratories, and diagnostic centers.This encourages broader acceptance of new interventional pulmonology technologies, thereby fueling market growth. Besides, the United States government invests billions of dollars to adopt existing medical technologies. This is a high investment in healthcare aimed at enhancing patient care and outcomes, propelling market growth in the nation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9511 Interventional Pulmonology Industry News:Fujifilm India strengthened its endoscopic range with the introduction of the PB2020-M2, an ultrasonic probe device of infinitesimal size. It was launched at the 3rd Annual Interventional Pulmonology Conference in Hyderabad, which had 18 countries' pulmonologists attending.Mercy Medical Centre in Baltimore has increased the size of its Lung Centre to provide interventional pulmonology (IP) procedures. Double the original size, the centre improved access for patients with pulmonary issues. In January 2, 2024, the centre became Maryland's first to introduce cutting-edge integrated robotic lung navigation technology.AtlantiCare's Interventional Pulmonologists reported a high clinical ROI in September 2023 from an artificial intelligence-assisted detection system. AI reduced the time it took lung cancer patients to go from diagnosis to treatment.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global bone cement & glue market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2032.The global mulching heads market is estimated at US$ 521 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 936 Mn by 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.