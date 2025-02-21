Dried Spices Market to Surge to $16.6 Bn by 2032 with an 4.6% CAGR – Access Key Insights and Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dried spices market size was valued at $10.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.Dried spices have evolved into essential ingredients in kitchens and the global food industry, playing a major role in improving the flavor profile of diverse cuisines and dishes. The worldwide demand for dried spices has increased, boosted by shifting culinary preferences, the expanding globalization of food culture, and rising awareness of the health advantages linked to spice consumption. Increase in desire for convenient cooking solutions along with authentic taste and high-quality spices actively contribute to the rapid growth of the dried spices market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11146 Dried spices undergo a dehydration process to eliminate their moisture content. This dehydration procedure helps in maintaining the taste, fragrance, and shelf life of the spices for an extended period. Dehydration of spices can be achieved through different techniques, such as natural drying, sunlight drying, or employing specific dehydrating processes. After the moisture is removed, the resulting dried spices possess a more intense flavor, enhancing their convenience for storage and utilization in various applications.Dried spices have evolved into essential ingredients in kitchens and the global food industry, playing a major role in improving the flavor profile of diverse cuisines and dishes. The worldwide demand for dried spices has increased, boosted by shifting culinary preferences, the expanding globalization of food culture, and rising awareness of the health advantages linked to spice consumption. Increase in desire for convenient cooking solutions along with authentic taste and high-quality spices actively contribute to the rapid growth of the dried spices market size.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-spices-market/purchase-options The dried spices market is analyzed on the basis of source, product type, form, application, and region. By source, the market is bifurcated into natural and organic. By product type, the market is segmented into pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg mace, and others. Depending on form, it is classified into powder, granules, and whole. By application, the market is divided into the food and beverage industry, foodservice industry, and retail. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and the rest of MEA).The major players operating in the global dried spices market are Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd., McCormick & Company, Inc., Bart Ingredients Company Ltd., DS Group, Firmenich SA, Olam Group Limited, The Spice House, Simply Organic, Sauer Brands, and Frontier Co-op.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11146 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

