Automotive Acoustic Material Market to Hit $6.6 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Noise Reduction & EV Innovation

OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive acoustic material market size generated $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle’s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08447 In addition, the automotive acoustic material market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles and implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, R&D, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in. November 2022, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. launched pyrolysis oil to produce new automotive acoustics, replacing virgin fossil feedstocks. The recycled content is attributed to the Audi product via a mass balance approach.Additionally, the market exhibits development prospects due to rise in sales of electric vehicles, increase in need for nonwoven materials, and introduction of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Covestro AG partnered with Ceres Holographics, a Scottish technology provider, to commercialize BayfolHX photopolymer films for transparent automotive display applications. The new partnership represents the next stage in automotive acoustics which has already been a long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Furthermore, the rising availability of enhanced head & bonnet liners in automobiles with dampening capabilities to protect against condensation forming on components like spark plugs and minimize the damage in case of an engine fire will provide considerable potential opportunities for the industryEurope is projected to see exceptional growth throughout the anticipated period. Owing to the burgeoning automotive sector, rising sales of premium, luxury, and sports cars, and presence of essential firms in the European countries due to the increased adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies is expected to enhance the overall market space in the future. For instance, in September 2021, BASF presented a new flame-retardant Ultramid grade (PA66) that expands the portfolio of color-stable, tailor-made engineering plastics for use in electric cars for the first time at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where engine and transmission mounts are presented, which lead to savings in production but also contribute to optimized acoustic experiences.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08447 Based on material type, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The fiberglass and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segments are also analyzed throughout the report.Based on application, the interior cabin acoustic segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The underbody and engine bay acoustic segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Also, the exterior acoustic and trunk panel acoustic segments are discussed in the report.Based on component, the door segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the engine cover segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in arch liner, head and bonnet liner, dash, trunk trim, and others.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-acoustic-material-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-𝟑𝐌 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄,𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨,𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩,𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬,𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧,𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥,𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐚,𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐤𝐨,𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.