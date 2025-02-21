Bitget Wallet Integrates Aave to Expand Onchain Stablecoin Staking





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated with Aave, one of the largest decentralized lending protocols, to offer a secure onchain staking solution for USDT and USDC stablecoins with 5% APY. This integration lowers the entry barrier for users, allowing them to earn stable returns with minimal effort while maintaining full self-custody of their assets.

Users can now stake USDT and USDC on Bitget Wallet across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism chains with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 5%. Bitget Wallet's intuitive interface provides a real-time display of daily earnings, allowing users to flexibly manage their funds and withdraw assets at any time. To further incentivize participation, Bitget Wallet is launching a limited-time stablecoin staking event . From February 18 at 16:00 to March 4 at 16:00 (UTC+8), users who stake a minimum of $10 USDT or USDC via Bitget Wallet will have the opportunity to share a $7,000 worth of BGB reward.

As more users seek decentralized alternatives to traditional finance, Bitget Wallet is reinforcing its role as the gateway to secure and transparent stablecoin yield generation. By leveraging Aave's deep liquidity and efficient lending infrastructure, Bitget Wallet enables users to seamlessly stake stablecoins with optimized yields, eliminating the complexities often associated with decentralized finance. In addition to stablecoin staking, Bitget Wallet supports multi-chain staking of Ethereum, Solana, TON and more, providing diversified passive income opportunities.

By enabling self-custodial staking across multiple networks, Bitget Wallet ensures greater security, accessibility, and financial independence for its users. "Our goal is to simplify on-chain earning opportunities while ensuring users maintain full control over their assets," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By supporting multi-chain staking, we are making decentralized finance more accessible, stable, and rewarding for users worldwide."

