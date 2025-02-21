Craig Wear Releases Roth Conversion Reset Addressing Lifetime Taxes

Craig Wear introduced a proven roadmap that minimizes tax burdens, helps IRA millionaires avoid RMD pitfalls, and builds a tax-free legacy.

Golden, CO , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The window of opportunity may stay open longer for IRA millionaires, as a potential extension of today’s historically low tax rates brings renewed hope for even more tax-saving opportunities. Craig Wear, CFP® and founder of Q3 Advisors has released Roth Conversion Reset, a game-changing book that helps high-net-worth individuals legally minimize taxes and protect their wealth. This strategic roadmap provides proven insights that have helped clients avoid an average of $3.2 million in lifetime taxes—before it's too late.



For decades, Wear has specialized in helping IRA millionaires navigate tax policies that often favor the IRS over the individual. His latest book, Roth Conversion Reset: An IRA Millionaire's Roadmap to Renewed Tax Savings with Pro Tips from the Trenches, presents a step-by-step framework for leveraging Roth Conversions to secure long-term tax advantages. "In my decades of tax planning, I've seen too many high-net-worth individuals unknowingly follow the IRS's plan—not their own," says Wear. "Roth Conversion Reset gives them a clear, actionable framework to take control before policy changes limit their options."

As tax policies remain in flux, Q3 Advisors has helped clients collectively avoid over $2.5 billion in taxes through strategic Accelerated Roth Conversions—a proactive, results-driven approach that goes beyond conventional financial advice. Unlike traditional methods that focus solely on tax rates, their strategies take a holistic view, integrating tax law, RMD management, Medicare impact, and estate planning to maximize long-term savings.

With an average client savings of $3.2 million in lifetime taxes, their unique approach proves that timing, structure, and execution are just as important as the decision to convert. Roth Conversion Reset builds on these proven, data-backed methods, offering a step-by-step guide to capitalizing on today’s historically low tax rates before they disappear. The book provides clear, actionable strategies to minimize RMD burdens, reduce exposure to future tax hikes, and ensure IRA millionaires keep more of their wealth for retirement and future generations.

Readers will also gain access to three expert bonus chapters covering investment allocation, charitable giving, and estate planning, essential components of a comprehensive tax strategy. Featuring real-world case studies from Q3 Advisors, the book looks inside at how Wear's tax-saving strategies have reshaped the financial futures of IRA millionaires. Unlike traditional financial advisors, Q3 Advisors does not sell financial products or require clients to switch advisors. Instead, their flat-fee fiduciary model ensures unbiased guidance focused entirely on maximizing tax efficiency and preserving wealth.

Their expertise in Roth Conversions helps clients shift their retirement savings into tax-free accounts, avoiding the looming threat of higher future tax rates. With Congress considering changes that could eliminate key Roth Conversion opportunities, Wear emphasizes the importance of acting now. His book equips readers with the knowledge to make informed decisions before these advantages disappear.

Roth Conversion Reset empowers IRA millionaires with the knowledge and strategies to legally minimize taxes and secure a tax-free legacy before policy changes eliminate these opportunities. Backed by the expertise of Q3 Advisors, this book provides a proven, step-by-step framework that has already helped clients avoid $2.5 billion in taxes. As a leader in Accelerated Roth Conversions, Q3 Advisors continues to equip high-net-worth individuals with the tools to take control of their financial future—before time runs out.

Readers can access Roth Conversion Reset instantly in full-color PDF format for just $3.95 at https://rothbook.com/launch.

About Craig Wear & Q3 Advisors

Craig Wear is a nationally recognized authority in tax-efficient retirement planning, specializing in Accelerated Roth Conversions. As the founder of Q3 Advisors, he has dedicated his career to helping IRA millionaires navigate tax policy shifts, secure their financial futures, and build tax-efficient retirement plans without selling financial products or managing assets. His expertise has saved clients billions in unnecessary taxes while empowering them with a proactive approach to long-term wealth preservation.

