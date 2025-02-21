Glass Reinforced Epoxy Pipes Market 2025 - 2034 | Sales, Growth & Size Statistics

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market 2025

Expanding Demand for Durable and Corrosion-Resistant Piping Solutions Across Oil and Gas, Water Supply, and Infrastructure Sectors

Rising Demand for Corrosion-Resistant and Lightweight Piping Solutions in Oil and Gas, Water Infrastructure, and Industrial Applications

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)

In 2024, the market is estimated to have reached a value of approximately USD 2.6 billion. Looking ahead to 2034, projections suggest the market could attain a value of around USD 4.2 billion, assuming a consistent growth trajectory.

On February 11, 2025, Exactitude Consultancy., Ltd. released a research report titled "Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market". This report covers the global Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market sales, sales volume, price, industry share, ranking of major companies, etc., and provides a comprehensive analysis by region, country, product type, and application. It also forecasts the market size of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market based on market patterns from 2025 to 2034 and future market trends, developments. Along with quantitative data, this study also provides qualitative analysis for companies to formulate growth strategies, evaluate the competitive environment, and analyze their market positions.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: Japanese (ガラス強化エポキシ（GRE）パイプ市場), Korea (유리 강화 에폭시(GRE) 파이프 시장), china (玻璃增强环氧树脂 (GRE) 管道市场), French (Marché des tuyaux époxy renforcés de verre (GRE)), German (Markt für glasfaserverstärkte Epoxidharzrohre (GRE).), and Italy (Mercato dei tubi in resina epossidica rinforzata con vetro (GRE).), etc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., National Oilwell Varco, Future Pipe Industries, Shawcor Ltd, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group, Hengrun Group, Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, AcwaPipe, Tamdidpipes-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Smithlinecomposites, Amiblu, HOBAS, Graphite India Limited, Farassan, Amerplastics, HOVOY, EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd., Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC, Fibrex Corporation, Sarplast SA and other.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Corrosion Resistance: GRE pipes are widely preferred for their superior resistance to corrosion compared to traditional materials like steel, especially in chemical and oil & gas industries.

Lightweight and Durable: GRE pipes offer high strength-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for industries that require efficient and durable piping systems.

Growing Demand in Oil & Gas: The rising need for advanced piping solutions in offshore and onshore oil and gas operations boosts market growth.

Infrastructure Development: Expanding water supply, sewage, and irrigation projects globally are driving demand for GRE pipes.

Environmental Benefits: GRE pipes' long lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements align with sustainability goals.

Restraints

High Initial Costs: GRE pipes are more expensive than traditional materials, which may deter cost-sensitive projects.

Limited Awareness: In some developing regions, awareness of GRE pipe benefits remains low, hindering adoption.

Raw Material Supply Challenges: Dependence on specific resins and glass fibers can cause supply chain disruptions.

Challenges

Installation Complexity: Specialized skills and equipment required for installation can be a barrier, especially in remote areas.

Competition from Alternatives: Materials like HDPE and PVC offer competitive pricing and are widely available, posing a challenge to GRE pipes.

Environmental Concerns: Although GRE pipes are durable, their non-biodegradable nature raises concerns about end-of-life disposal.

Opportunities

Rising Energy Infrastructure Investments: Increasing investments in energy infrastructure, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, provide significant growth potential.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in resin and fiber technologies are improving the performance and affordability of GRE pipes.

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Developing regions with growing industrial sectors offer untapped market opportunities.

Renewable Energy Applications: GRE pipes are finding applications in wind energy and desalination plants, expanding their use beyond traditional markets.

The Global Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application:

Gas Transportation

Fire-Fighting Systems

Sewage Disposal Lines

Acid Transportation

Offshore Applications

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water Treatment and Sewage Services

Mining Industry

Region Included are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

The Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future anodic Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the anodic Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market condition in the tough time.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 & 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

FAQ

What segments are covered in Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market report?

The segments covered in Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market report are based on Sequencer Type, Application, and Objective.

Which region is expected to hold the highest share in the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market?

Who are the top key players in the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market?

Which segment holds the largest market share in the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market by 2037?

What is the market size of the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market by 2032?

What was the market size of the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market in 2025?

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized, multi-dimensional, in-depth, and high-quality insights empower our customers to seize market opportunities, tackle challenges, craft effective strategies, and act swiftly—gaining a competitive edge with ample time and space to succeed.

– country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

– competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

