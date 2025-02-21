Global Feed Acidulants Market Size to Worth USD 6.5 billion by 2034 With a 6.5% CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Global Feed Acidulants

Global Feed Acidulants Market include BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB

The Global Feed Acidulants Market is driven by rising livestock health concerns, growing demand for animal nutrition, and increasing feed preservation needs.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, the global feed acidulants market is valued at approximately USD 3.44 billion. Projections indicate that by 2034, the market will reach around USD 6.5 billion, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% over the forecast period.

The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Global Feed Acidulants market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global "Keyword" market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the "Keyword" market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International, Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Nutrex NV, Pancosma SA, Impextraco NV, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Anpario plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion NV, Addcon Group GmbH, Trouw Nutrition (a Nutreco company), Selko Feed Additives (a Nutreco company), Provimi (a Cargill company), ADM Animal Nutrition, Brenntag AG, Kemira Oyj

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Type:

Propionic Acid: Commonly used for its antifungal properties to preserve feed.

Formic Acid: Utilized for its antibacterial effects and as a silage preservative.

Citric Acid: Enhances palatability and digestion in animals.

Lactic Acid: Promotes gut health and feed preservation.

Sorbic Acid: Acts as a preservative to inhibit mold growth.

Malic Acid: Improves energy metabolism and feed taste.

Acetic Acid: Used for its antimicrobial properties.

Animal Type:

Poultry: Chickens, turkeys, and other birds raised for meat or eggs.

Ruminants: Cattle, sheep, goats, and other cud-chewing animals.

Swine: Pigs and hogs.

Aquaculture: Fish and other aquatic organisms.

Pets: Companion animals like dogs and cats.

Equine: Horses and related species.

Form:

Dry: Powdered or granular acidulants.

Liquid: Acidulants in liquid form for easy mixing.

Function:

pH Control: Maintaining optimal acidity levels in feed.

Feed Preservation: Extending shelf life by inhibiting microbial growth.

Improved Digestibility: Enhancing nutrient absorption in animals.

Flavor Enhancement: Increasing palatability to encourage feed intake.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Feed Acidulants International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Global Feed Acidulants Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Global Feed Acidulants Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Global Feed Acidulants Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Global Feed Acidulants Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Feed Acidulants with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Global Feed Acidulants Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Global Feed Acidulants Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Global Feed Acidulants Market?

What are the Global Feed Acidulants market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Global Feed Acidulants market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Global Feed Acidulants market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

