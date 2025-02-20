Premier King to step down as 33rd Premier of Prince Edward Island

CANADA, February 20 - Today, Hon. Dennis King, 33rd Premier of Prince Edward Island, released the following statement as he announced that he would be stepping down tomorrow, Friday, February 21st, at 1:00 pm as Premier of Prince Edward Island:

“Earlier this afternoon, I announced that I will be stepping down as Premier and Leader of the PC Party of PEI, effective tomorrow.

Leading the best province, in the best country in this world has been the privilege of a lifetime. When I reflect on the past 6 years – in some ways, it feels like a lifetime, and in many other ways, it feels like just yesterday that we embarked on this journey.

A global pandemic, two hurricanes, cyber-attacks, trade wars, and so much more. We’ve been through a lot together, as a province, as a party, and as a society. But through it all, the goodness of Islanders has always shone through because that’s what Islanders do best – in times of darkness, we show Canadians and the entire world that ‘Island goodness’ that we are known for.

As I step aside as your Premier and as your Leader, I have so much to be proud of.

We’ve changed the face of healthcare delivery in PEI and have made some of the most significant advancements in a generation. We’ve launched Pharmacy Plus, Mobile Mental Health Units, the Emergency Department Short Stay Unit, and so many others. We’re training more healthcare professionals in this province than ever before, and this Summer, the UPEI Medical School will welcome its first cohort of 20 Islanders to start training to become a doctor. We’ve reached a historic agreement with our physicians – and have seen tremendous success in recent months with recruiting – hiring 43 new doctors in the last 14 months alone.

Housing starts are at record levels. We’ve increased the basic personal amount by over $5,000 since 2019 keeping more money in the pockets of hard-working Islanders. We’ve seen record tourism seasons, our economy and workforce has grown. We’ve helped thousands of Islanders with programs such as Toonie Transit, Free Heat Pumps, Caregiver Grants, and our Pay-What-You-Can School Food Lunch Program.

To put it lightly – we’ve accomplished a lot together. None of this would be possible without the help, support and advice of so many.

First of all, to my family – while this journey has been challenging, you were always there for me. During challenging times, you encouraged me to continue on, and during the best of times, you were always there to cheer me on. To my wife, Jana, and to Jacob, Camdyn and Cal – I love you all so much and want to thank you for your support.

Next, to my Caucus colleagues – past and present – thank you for your service, thank you for your dedication to making our province a better place to. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 6 years and know that you will all continue to serve Islanders and provide the leadership our province, and our country need in the days ahead.

To the dedicated staff and volunteers who I worked with everyday and were integral to helping our team in our successes – I can’t say thank you enough. Your unwavering support, your dedication, and your passion is what has fueled me to keep going over the last six years. Each of you – and you know who you are – will forever hold a special place in my heart.

And, last – but certainly not least – to Islanders, one and all. Thank you for your confidence, thank you for your trust, and thank you for your support. Twice, I was lucky enough to garner your support in an election, and that is not something I have taken for granted. Through some of the most challenging times in our province’s history, I can honestly say that what got me out of bed each morning was knowing that Islanders put that trust in me for a reason and wanted me to never give up on making our province the best place to live, work and raise a family.

As they say: all good things must come to an end. While I’ve loved every single day over the last 6 years, I truly feel that this is the right time for new leadership for our province. I have confidence in our PC team and the tremendous talent we have around the table and know that you – Islanders from East Point to West Cape, and all points in between – have a government that cares deeply about your well-being.

You are in good hands with our PC Team. They will always be there with you, for you – no matter what curve ball our province is thrown.

Thank you, PEI. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime being your Premier.”