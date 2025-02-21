Creative Biolabs Launches Comprehensive Exosome-Related Technical Services

Creative Biolabs

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The progress being made in biomedical research has elevated the role of exosomes as a vital medium for intercellular communication and is progressively positioning them as critical factors in disease diagnosis, therapy, and even drug development. To enable researchers to comprehend the full biological and clinical potential of exosomes, Creative Biolabs provides a variety of exosome-related technical services supported by their unique expertise and advanced technology.Exosome Isolation and CharacterizationThe first step of exosome research is exosome isolation and purification. For accurate and highly efficient exosome isolation, Creative Biolabs uses ultracentrifugation, immunoaffinity methods, and nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) as part of its exosome isolation services. One of the most important activities in exosome studies is exosome characterization. Clients can depend on Creative Biolabs for size, concentration, and phenotypic measurement of exosomes through fluorescence nanoparticle tracking analysis (fl-NTA) and electron microscopy (EM) techniques.According to the exosome specialists at Creative Biolabs, " Exosome characterization by nanoparticle tracking analysis can measure the size, concentration, distribution, and other factors of exosomes, allowing reliable exosome characterization data for our clients."The peptides and proteins serve as cellular indicators and exhibit important changes during various physiological and pathological processes. This makes them valuable for understanding disease mechanisms and creating diagnostic biomarkers.Creative Biolabs offers complete solutions from sample collection to peptide enrichment, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis and bioinformatics, enabling clients to find and understand critical exosome peptides and their action to facilitate prompt diagnosis and precision treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other conditions.Exosomal lncRNA SequencingLong non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in exosomes are found to be important in mechanisms such as cancer resistance, metastasis, and cancer invasiveness. Creative Biolabs leverages the sophisticated SuPrecision™ system to deliver comprehensive exosomal lncRNA sequencing services, which include sample collection, library preparation, next-generation sequencing, and thorough bioinformatics assessment, helping clients target specific lncRNA molecules. "Using our precise technology to extract lncRNA from exosomes , we are confident that high-quality RNA samples are attained to provide reliable data for subsequent sequencing analysis.""Exosomes, which are known for their role in intercellular communication, are emerging as important subjects of research in the biomedical area," said the expert. "Through exosomal peptidomics and lncRNA sequencing, we conduct detailed molecular profiling to help our clients discover novel disease biomarkers and therapeutic options."For further details, please check https://www.creative-biolabs.com/exosome/ or contact us to get your custom service strategy.Company OverviewWhether in fundamental studies, clinical research, or pharmaceutical development, Creative Biolabs will keep expanding the use of exosome technology and contribute greatly to improving health and treating diseases.

