ACADIA HEALTHCARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Acadia Healthcare on October 16, 2024 with a Class Period from February 28, 2020 to October 30, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Acadia Healthcare have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acadia Healthcare’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia Healthcare facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia Healthcare deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Acadia Healthcare, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

