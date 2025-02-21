Creative Biolabs Is Advancing SARS-CoV-2 Therapies and Vaccines on a Continuous Basis

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs never ceases to unveil new SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic and vaccine development services in the ongoing fight against the evolving virus.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Using advanced hybridoma technology, Creative Biolabs has developed highly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies by immunizing with surface proteins of SARS-CoV-2, like the spike protein (S) and others. These unique features of the surface proteins enable effective blocking of the virus from encountering the host cell, thus serving robust aid to counter COVID-19."A wide range of clients have received effective anti-SARS-CoV–2 monoclonal antibodies from us through our advanced technological monoclonal antibody platforms," commented Creative Biolabs' viral research expert. "The development of these antibodies is based on our long-standing technological expertise and has undergone rigorous functional validation."Apart from providing services in monoclonal antibody production, Creative Biolabs also offers vaccines based on virus-like particles (VLPs). VLPs are a successful vaccine platform because they superficially resemble a virus. However, unlike an actual virus, VLPs do not have any DNA or RNA, which makes them safe for inducing an immune response from the host without causing a threat. Creative Biolabs has developed several SARS-CoV-2 VLP vaccines using insect cell and HEK293 cell systems. These vaccines have important structural regions like spike (S), membrane (M), envelope (E), and nucleocapsid(N) proteins.Notably, Creative Biolabs has also integrated MVA (modified vaccinia virus Ankara) vector technology to create an effective VLP (MVA) vaccine platform. This new technology allows improvement of vaccine immunogenicity and persistence."At Creative Biolabs, we understand the importance of tailoring our solutions to the diverse needs of the clients. Our virus-like particle vaccine platform enables us to provide highly targeted vaccines because we combine years of investment in vaccine research with advanced genetic engineering. This, we hope, along with other innovative technologies, will have a positive effect in controlling SARS-CoV-2."Creative Biolabs has developed a SARS-CoV-2 targeted siRNA-nanoparticle therapy for COVID-19 treatment. This innovative therapy is based on the short interfering RNA (siRNA) technology that precisely targets critical genes of SARS-CoV-2 and inhibits virus replication. Creative Biolabs seeks to offer a new method for treating COVID-19. The siRNA molecules discriminate between mRNA and destroy it, thus blocking the expression and reproduction of the virus. siRNA is combined with nanoparticles so that the stability, cellular uptake, and targeting of the siRNA are improved.The siRNA nanoparticle platform developed by Creative Biolabs focuses on several key targets reported for SARS-CoV-2, including spike protein (S), RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp), and other structural coding proteins of the virus. The specially designed siRNA-loaded nanoparticles can silence the targeted viral genes, block the replication of the virus, and potentially reduce the spread of the virus within the body.For more information, please visit https://sars-cov-2.creative-biolabs.com/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is a biotechnology company that provides innovative services and products to pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and clinical studies. The company specializes in providing custom biological products, including antibody drug development, vaccine development, gene editing services, and related products.

