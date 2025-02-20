Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown Urges Residents to Prepare for Flood Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana—The Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) is launching a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the critical importance of flood insurance and provide essential resources for protecting property against flood damage.

Flood Insurance Coverage and Eligibility

The CSI emphasizes that standard homeowners’ insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Montanans are encouraged to consider separate flood insurance, which can be obtained through:

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for residents in participating communities Private insurance companies offering flood coverage

Commissioner Brown notes that “Many Montanans may not realize that their regular homeowner’s insurance doesn’t protect them from flood damage. We want to ensure all residents understand their options and can make informed decisions to safeguard their homes and belongings.”

Key Information for Montana Residents

30-Day Waiting Period : There is a 30-day waiting period for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy before coverage takes effect.

: There is a 30-day waiting period for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy before coverage takes effect. Loss Avoidance Reimbursement : NFIP policyholders may be eligible for up to $1,000 to purchase loss avoidance supplies when flooding is imminent.

: NFIP policyholders may be eligible for up to $1,000 to purchase loss avoidance supplies when flooding is imminent. Federal Disaster Assistance : This assistance is available only when the President declares a disaster; this assistance usually comes as a low-interest loan that must be repaid.

: This assistance is available only when the President declares a disaster; this assistance usually comes as a low-interest loan that must be repaid. Mandatory Insurance: Federal law requires flood insurance for federal or federally related financial assistance for buildings in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs).

Resources and Support

The CSI is committed to assisting Montana residents with flood insurance inquiries and concerns. Residents can access help through:

CSI Helpline: 800-332-6148 or 406-444-2040

FEMA Helpline: 800-621-3362

FloodSmart Hotline (for those experiencing flooding): 888-379-9531

“We encourage all Montanans to assess their flood risk and explore insurance options before the flood season begins,” adds Commissioner Brown. “Our office provides guidance and support throughout this process.”

For comprehensive information on flood insurance and related resources, residents are directed to visit the CSI website at csimt.gov/your-insurance/flood.

For media inquiries, please contact David Sanders, Communications Director, at 406-444-3778 or dsanders@mt.gov.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor

is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

