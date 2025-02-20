Women Leaders Take the Stage at the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber’s Women of Impact Luncheon

Women of Impact Invitation

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber is proud to present the Second Annual Women of Impact Luncheon, taking place on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Warner Center Marriott.This highly anticipated event brings together influential women in business, government, and community leadership to share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success. Attendees will gain inspiration, practical advice, and meaningful connections in an engaging fireside chat format.Moderated by Alex Cohen, National Political Anchor at Spectrum News 1, the panel will spotlight influential women making an impact in their industries:● Dr. Lucy Jones – World-renowned seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society● Renata Simril – President & CEO, LA84 Foundation● Nichol Whiteman – CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation"We are honored to showcase these extraordinary women whose leadership has shaped industries and communities," said Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, President & CEO of the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber. "Their journeys offer invaluable lessons, and this event serves as a platform to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of leaders."Before and after the luncheon, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Pop-Up Shop, featuring a diverse selection of businesses and organizations showcasing products, services, and initiatives that empower and support women.Sponsors of Women of Impact as of press time include: UCLA Health, The Art of Being You, J-n-K Services, Inc, Van Nuys Airport, Janice Killian, State Farm Agent, Tierra del Sol, Clay Lacy Aviation, Logix Federal Credit Union, LA84, LA Metro, TeamLogic ITAbout the Greater San Fernando Valley ChamberEstablished in 1911, the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce is the premier business organization in the San Fernando Valley. As the oldest Chamber in the region, it leads efforts to promote economic vitality and community growth. With a long-standing commitment to the community, the Chamber serves as a strong advocate for ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses alike.###PRESS MUST PLEASE RSVP TO NANCY HOFFMAN VANYEK AT: nancy@sanfernandovalleychamber.com.

