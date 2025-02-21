BOLD, ZESTY, AND AWARD-WINNING: TAMALITOZ’ BITE ME BLOOD ORANGE TAKES HOME A MEN’S HEALTH FOOD AWARD

Tamalitoz Bite Me Blood Orange Hard Candy

Austin’s Indie Candy Brand Recognized for Its Bold, Spicy-Sweet Innovation

We’re on a mission to bring candy lovers something unexpected—real fruit flavors with a bold, spicy twist.” — Jack Bessudo, co-founder of Sugarox Candy Studio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamalitoz by Sugarox, the indie candy brand redefining sweet and spicy confections, is turning up the heat in the snack world once again. The brand’s Bite Me Blood Orange hard candy has been named a Men’s Health Food Award 2025 winner, standing out as a game-changing treat that perfectly blends juicy blood orange flavor with a signature chili-lime kick.“We’re on a mission to bring candy lovers something unexpected—real fruit flavors with a bold, spicy twist,” said Jack Bessudo, co-founder of Sugarox Candy Studio. “This recognition from Men’s Health proves that there’s a craving for something beyond the ordinary, and we’re proud to be leading the way in this flavor revolution.”Tamalitoz is known for shaking up the confectionery space with its vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO candies that combine real fruit flavors with an electrifying punch of Mexican spices. The Men’s Health Food Awards recognize the best-tasting, most innovative foods on the market, and Bite Me Blood Orange proves that candy can be exciting, flavorful, and uniquely crave-worthy.For too long, the candy aisle has been dominated by over-processed, artificial sweets, but Sugarox Candy Studio’s husband-and-husband team is rewriting the rules. With real fruit flavors, a signature chili-lime kick, and a commitment to small-batch craftsmanship, Tamalitoz is delivering something refreshingly different—candy with a story, a purpose, and a whole lot of attitude.Every vibrant Tamalitoz pouch is as bold as the flavors inside—striking, colorful, and impossible to ignore. A feast for the eyes and the palate, they belong as much on an Instagram feed as they do on a snack table. And now, with Bite Me Blood Orange earning a Men’s Health Food Award, Tamalitoz is proving that candy can be both visually stunning and flavorfully groundbreaking.While Bite Me Blood Orange takes center stage, Tamalitoz’ full lineup of spicy-sweet treats continues to captivate candy lovers. Fan-favorite flavors like Divine Watermelon, Lip Smacking Mango, Cranberry Fantasy, and Pineapple Galore have built a loyal following among those who crave a bold kick with their sweets. And the brand isn’t stopping there—Tamalitoz is turning up the heat with new Chamoy flavors and exciting “Palomitas” popcorn varieties, delivering even more of the signature sweet, spicy, and tangy punch that fans love.The award-winning Bite Me Blood Orange and the Tamalitoz lineup are available at Whole Foods, HEB, Buc-ee’s, Michael’s, At Home, and online at Amazon.

