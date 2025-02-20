North Dakota Insurance Department assisted over 1,500 consumers in 2024, recovering over $2 million

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread announced today that the North Dakota Insurance Department helped over 1,500 consumers in 2024, assisting with insurance-related complaints and inquiries, ultimately recovering over $2 million for policyholders across the state.

As a consumer protection agency, the Department works with individuals facing issues with health, life, auto, homeowners, and other types of insurance policies. The Department assists with denied claims, improper billing, policy cancellations, and other disputes between policyholders and insurance companies.

“Our mission is to protect North Dakota consumers and ensure they receive the benefits and coverage they are entitled to. These recoveries represent real financial relief for individuals and families who likely have gone through some of the worst days of their lives,” said Godfread. “I highly encourage any North Dakotan with insurance-related questions and concerns to contact our office. Our team is here to help ensure that insurance companies fulfill their obligations to policyholders.”

In 2024, 1,590 consumer inquiries were handled by the Department, with 202 complaints filed against insurance companies and agents. Over $2 million was returned to policyholders through claim adjustments, policy corrections and negotiated settlements. The returned funds are more than double the amount recovered in 2023.

Consumers can contact the Department for insurance assistance by calling (701) 328-2440 or visiting insurance.nd.gov.