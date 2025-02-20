Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Respond to Appellate Court’s Prompt Order in Huntington Beach Voter ID Lawsuit

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. today issued the following statements in response the unanimous order by a three-judge panel of the California Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three, on the petition for writ of mandate that the state filed last week concerning Huntington Beach’s Measure A. Measure A amended the city’s charter to purportedly allow the city to impose additional voting restrictions prohibited by state law for all municipal elections starting in 2026. According to the order, the lower court’s “conclusion that this matter is not ripe for decision is problematic” and the city’s argument that “it had a constitutional right to regulate its own municipal elections free from state interference . . . is also problematic.”

“We are grateful for, and encouraged by, the appellate court’s prompt action,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Our priority remains the same: making sure that Huntington Beach’s Measure A is struck down as quickly as possible.”

“We are pleased with the court’s order and direction this case is headed,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber. “I look forward to a resolution that protects California voters.”

In the order, the California Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three, instructs the lower court — the Orange County Superior Court — to notify the appellate court by February 28, 2025 whether it intends to modify its order granting the city’s motion to dismiss the case. If the lower court does not modify its earlier order, the parties are invited to file briefs with the appellate court by March 10, 2025 responding to the appellate court’s tentative analysis.

In response to the appellate court’s order, the lower court has scheduled a hearing in the case. The hearing is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

A copy of the appellate court’s order can be found here.