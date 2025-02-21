Jewels Under the Kilt Honored in Better Homes & Gardens 2025 Food Awards

Jewels Under the Kilt Salted Walnuts

These handcrafted artisan nuts are being celebrated for excellence in gourmet snacking

Seeing our salted walnuts land a spot in the Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards for 2025 --- that’s just nuts!” — Elisabeth Burrow, Founder of Jewels Under the Kilt

ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewels Under the Kilt cracked the code to recognition earning a prized spot for their Salted Walnuts in the prestigious Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards for 2025 – become true Jewels never go unnoticed. These award-winning products will be featured in the March issue of Better Homes & Gardens, celebrating the brand’s commitment to creating premium, artisanal nut snacks that delight taste buds and elevate everyday moments.The Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards shine a spotlight on standout food products that embody excellence, innovation, and flavor. Jewels Under the Kilt’s dedication to sourcing high-quality nuts and crafting them with care has earned them a coveted spot among this year’s winners. Both their salted and plain roasted varieties have been lauded for their versatility and ability to elevate any recipe or snack occasion.“Seeing our salted walnuts land a spot in the Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards for 2025 --- that’s just nuts! It’s proof that when you pour passion (and a little madness) into what you love, the world takes notice. The first time I roasted a batch of nuts, I knew I was onto something—like a squirrel discovering a hidden stash! From getting my hands dirty on the farm to perfecting my secret roasting process, every step has been a wild, nutty adventure.” said Elisabeth Burrow, Founder of Jewels Under the Kilt.As the only independent commercial nut purveyor owned and roasted by a woman, Jewels Under the Kilt is a shining example of excellence. Jewels Under the Kilt takes pride in blending traditional roasting techniques with modern flavor innovation. Their nuts are crafted with minimal ingredients to ensure the natural richness of the nuts shines through. Perfect for enjoying on their own or incorporating into recipes, these snacks are a pantry staple for food enthusiasts. The brand is now earning yet another recognition for its standout patented maple roasting process that provides a sweet crunch on each nut without the artificial sugars and sweeteners of many other roasted nuts on the market.The March issue featuring the Food Awards will be available on newsstands and online starting February 21, 2025. Be sure to grab a copy to see the full list of winners and learn more about why Jewels Under the Kilt’s artisan nuts are the best.For more information about Jewels Under the Kilt and their award-winning products, please visit JewelsUndertheKilt.com and @jewelsunderthekilt on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.