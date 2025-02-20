Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Parsons Corporation (PSN) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Parsons Corporation (“Parsons” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PSN). The investigation concerns whether Parsons and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On February 19, 2025, Parsons released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of its prior guidance in revenue and EBITDA. The Company explained that its “adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was negatively impacted by $29 million of adjustments on two programs.” On this news, the price of Parsons shares declined by $8.42 per share, from $73.50 per share on February 18, 2025, to close at $65.08 on February 19, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Parsons securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.